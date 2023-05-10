PN Rose's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Rose Chaudhary, also referred to as PN Rose, is a popular name in the Indian Free Fire community. She has regularly created content surrounding the game and amassed impressive numbers on her YouTube channel. Presently, she boasts an incredible subscriber count of 876,000, alongside a total view count of over 130 million. The internet star also has 10,700 people following her Instagram handle.

Details regarding her Free Fire ID, stats, and other relevant details are presented in the section below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. Players residing there must refrain from playing the game. Nonetheless, they can engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title as it is not prohibited in the country.

PN Rose’s Free Fire ID and stats

PN Rose’s Free Fire ID is 670974974, and her IGN is “PN ROSE ♡.” She is a "Pro★Nation” guild member whose Guild ID is 63208329.

The content creator presently ranks Gold III and Gold II in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 18, respectively. Her stats in the battle royale title are mentioned below:

BR Career

PN Rose's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

PN Rose has played 1,601 solo matches and has come out on top on 133 occasions, upholding a win rate of 8.30%. With 3,717 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 2.53.

The YouTuber has also competed in 2,139 duo games, winning 275 for a win percentage of 12.85%. She has killed 4,762 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Rose Chaudhary has engaged in 11,748 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 2,958, for a win ratio of 25.17%. She has 33,263 kills to her name for a K/D ratio of 3.78.

BR Ranked

PN Rose's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the current ranked season, PN Rose has played four duo matches but has failed to win any. She has two kills at a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Apart from this, she has not participated in solo or squad games.

CS Career

PN Rose's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad matches, PN Rose has made 7,778 appearances with 4,924 wins for a win rate of 63.31%. She has notched up 38,283 kills for a KDA of 1.94.

Note: PN Rose’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing the article (May 10, 2023). The above stats will change as she appears in more games.

YouTube channel

PN Rose primarily posts YouTube Shorts related to the game while occasionally uploading videos. There are currently 215 uploads to her name, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 8.7 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, PN Rose has earned a staggering 573,000 subscribers in the last 30 days. Her total view count has also grown incredibly to 90.603 million in the same period.

