PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire MAX: Which game offers better frame rates and graphics on low-end Android phones?

Garena recently released a new battle royale game called Free Fire MAX. In reality, it is a major upgrade from the original game. With its launch, the BR segment has become even more interesting.

Each and every game is trying to grab a larger share of the audience. Since almost all of these titles offer similar system requirements, gamers have to minutely compare and select the best one for them.

The release of Free Fire MAX has brought forth several comparisons with other battle royale titles, especially PUBG Mobile Lite. The most recent one is determining which is better for low-end Android devices in terms of graphics and frame rates.

Assessing Free Fire MAX and PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices

PUBG Mobile Lite was one of the first BR titles developed to cater to an audience with low-end Androids. The developers have reduced the available gameplay modes and the graphical properties to make it accessible for phones with low system configurations.

Free Fire is the specialist for low-end Android phones, as Garena offers a complete battle royale experience for devices with low system configurations. Hence, users were eager to see how Free Fire MAX fares in the test with other BR titles.

After the success of Free Fire, Garena wanted players to enjoy it in a graphically enhanced structure. Free Fire MAX was then released, with the option to unlock the UltraHD gaming experience, which changed gamers' viewpoint and brought forth realistic gameplay in Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile Lite doesn't sit behind as it offers a similar BR experience powered by Unreal Engine 4 that supports HD gaming output. However, since Free Fire MAX was a recent addition, it edges past PUBG Mobile Lite in graphics.

One major concern users faced was the frame rate issue in Free Fire. The developers had addressed the same and assured fans that they would roll out the necessary changes to the new game.

With Free Fire MAX, players can experience up to 60 FPS of smooth gameplay on Androids. Therefore, on low-end devices, they can easily get something between 30-60 FPS.

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a similar frame rate, and gamers can easily experience around 30-60 FPS on low-end phones.

Both the titles are pretty similar, and it is difficult to draw the line between them. It is undoubtedly not easy picking a winner as the two are extremely popular and favored by millions of gamers globally.

Also Read

However, Free Fire MAX takes the edge due to the better display properties and graphical output.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer