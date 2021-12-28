PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has better support for mid-range phones?

When it comes to battle royale games compatible with low-end phones, PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are at the top of the list. These minimal requirements have contributed significantly to their immense popularity.

While the graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite are pretty realistic, Free Fire’s graphics are more animated. Even if the gameplay is quite similar, the game mechanics and ambiance of both the titles are significantly different.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Device requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the world-famous game, PUBG Mobile. It offers players a realistic gaming experience and has graphics worth appreciating.

Battle royale matches in the game are shorter and last for around 15 minutes at the most. There are two maps — Varenga and Golden Woods.

The minimum device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite are:

Android

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 600 MB

Free Fire

Free Fire is available on the Android and iOS gaming platforms (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire is immensely popular in India, where it has a robust esports scenario. The game receives a major update every two months that introduces new features.

Each Free Fire match can have 50 players and lasts for around 10 minutes. There are multiple maps that players can enjoy, including Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

The minimum device requirements for Free Fire are:

Android

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 761 MB

iOS

Operating System: iOS 9.0 or iPadOS 9.0

Storage: 2 GB

Which game runs better on a mid-range device: PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire?

PUBG Mobile Lite is better suited for mid-range devices than Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

It must be stressed that both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire can run smoothly on mid-range devices. However, from the above comparison, it can be determined that the former is compatible with specific low-end devices that might not support Free Fire.

Hence, it is better to choose PUBG Mobile Lite over Garena’s flagship title. This way, players can have a realistic battle royale experience without compromising the graphics or gameplay.

