PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Requirements, FPS support, game modes, and controls compared

There is no doubt about the popularity of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, as both have enhanced their respective userbases manifold in recent times.

Both games offer entirely different Battle Royale experiences based on their tone. PUBG Mobile is a more realistic and serious action-based shooter game, while Free Fire has unique characters, weapon skins, pets, and more that constitute a more fun-based gaming experience.

This article will provide an analytical comparison of both games based on their Requirements, FPS support, game modes, and controls.

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile compared

System requirements

Free Fire vs. PUBG Mobile (Image via Garena and Tencent/Google Play Store)

Android version (Minimum)

PUBG Mobile is operable on Android 5.1.1 or above, while Free Fire requires Android 4.1 or later.

RAM

Free Fire can run on 1 GB RAM devices on paper, while in reality, the game needs at least 2 GB RAM to operate efficiently.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile requires at least 2 GB RAM but practically runs efficiently on 3 GB RAM devices.

Processor

Both games have faced a lot of issues with lags and sluggish performance. Hence, both require a productive processor as per their system requirements.

For PUBG Mobile, users should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series processor while Free Fire is operable on Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 or above.

Any equivalent processor from Mediatek will also give similar results to each game.

Download size

Free Fire has a download size of 716 MB, while PUBG Mobile being a heavy game, requires more than 1 GB of space on a device.

Both games have various additional resource packages, with PUBG Mobile having larger files.

FPS support

PUBG Mobile can provide a 90 FPS output while Free Fire offers a frame rate of 60 FPS (Image via Garena and Tencent)

PUBG Mobile has Ultra HD graphics and Ultra frame rate settings which can enable a realistic experience with a frame rate of 60 FPS. The frame rate can further shoot up to 90 FPS with a higher-end smartphone.

Free Fire, on the other hand, has similar Ultra settings for graphics during high FPS for frame rate. The game can provide a frame rate of 60 FPS that enhances the gaming experience.

Controls and settings

PUBG Mobile controls and settings (Image via Tencent)

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire provide an assortment of customizable controls. Players can change their HUD layout by adjusting the display buttons.

Apart from the controls, there are various other settings related to graphics and sensitivity. In PUBG Mobile, players can customize more with gyroscope, camera sensitivity, TPP, FPP, graphics, pick-up, scope, and more.

Free Fire controls and settings (Image via Garena)

Free Fire players also get customization options, but they are pretty limited as per the compact size of the game. They can adjust the sensitivity, display, controls, and more with a limited number of options.

Game modes

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile: Game modes (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The list of modes and sub-modes across five BR and various MP maps in PUBG Mobile is given below:

1) Classic (Ranked):

BR mode (Five maps)

2) Evoground (Ranked):

Mission Ignition (One map)

3) Arcade

Quick Match (Three maps)

War (One map)

Sniper Training (Three maps)

4) Arena (Multiplayer maps):

Team Deathmatch (Two maps)

Arena Training (Two maps)

Gun Game (Two maps)

Domination (One map)

Assault (One map)

Free Fire

Free Fire: Game modes (Image via Free Fire)

The list of Free Fire's game modes across two BR and additional MP maps is as follows:

1) BR-Ranked

2) CS-Ranked

3) Battle Royale

Bermuda

Bermuda Remastered

Purgatory

Kalahari

4) Lone Wolf

5) Clash Squad

Bermuda

Bermuda Remastered

Kalahari

Both games provide plenty of game modes across multiple maps, both BR and MP.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Srijan Sen