PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Requirements, FPS support, game modes, and controls compared

There is no doubt about the popularity of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, as both have enhanced their respective userbases manifold in recent times.
Both games offer entirely different Battle Royale experiences based on their tone. PUBG Mobile is a more realistic and serious action-based shooter game, while Free Fire has unique characters, weapon skins, pets, and more that constitute a more fun-based gaming experience.
This article will provide an analytical comparison of both games based on their Requirements, FPS support, game modes, and controls.
Free Fire and PUBG Mobile compared
System requirements
Android version (Minimum)
PUBG Mobile is operable on Android 5.1.1 or above, while Free Fire requires Android 4.1 or later.
RAM
Free Fire can run on 1 GB RAM devices on paper, while in reality, the game needs at least 2 GB RAM to operate efficiently.
On the other hand, PUBG Mobile requires at least 2 GB RAM but practically runs efficiently on 3 GB RAM devices.
Processor
Both games have faced a lot of issues with lags and sluggish performance. Hence, both require a productive processor as per their system requirements.
For PUBG Mobile, users should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series processor while Free Fire is operable on Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 or above.
Any equivalent processor from Mediatek will also give similar results to each game.
Download size
Free Fire has a download size of 716 MB, while PUBG Mobile being a heavy game, requires more than 1 GB of space on a device.
Both games have various additional resource packages, with PUBG Mobile having larger files.
FPS support
PUBG Mobile has Ultra HD graphics and Ultra frame rate settings which can enable a realistic experience with a frame rate of 60 FPS. The frame rate can further shoot up to 90 FPS with a higher-end smartphone.
Free Fire, on the other hand, has similar Ultra settings for graphics during high FPS for frame rate. The game can provide a frame rate of 60 FPS that enhances the gaming experience.
Controls and settings
Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire provide an assortment of customizable controls. Players can change their HUD layout by adjusting the display buttons.
Apart from the controls, there are various other settings related to graphics and sensitivity. In PUBG Mobile, players can customize more with gyroscope, camera sensitivity, TPP, FPP, graphics, pick-up, scope, and more.
Free Fire players also get customization options, but they are pretty limited as per the compact size of the game. They can adjust the sensitivity, display, controls, and more with a limited number of options.
Game modes
PUBG Mobile
The list of modes and sub-modes across five BR and various MP maps in PUBG Mobile is given below:
1) Classic (Ranked):
- BR mode (Five maps)
2) Evoground (Ranked):
- Mission Ignition (One map)
3) Arcade
- Quick Match (Three maps)
- War (One map)
- Sniper Training (Three maps)
4) Arena (Multiplayer maps):
- Team Deathmatch (Two maps)
- Arena Training (Two maps)
- Gun Game (Two maps)
- Domination (One map)
- Assault (One map)
Free Fire
The list of Free Fire's game modes across two BR and additional MP maps is as follows:
1) BR-Ranked
2) CS-Ranked
3) Battle Royale
- Bermuda
- Bermuda Remastered
- Purgatory
- Kalahari
4) Lone Wolf
5) Clash Squad
- Bermuda
- Bermuda Remastered
- Kalahari
Both games provide plenty of game modes across multiple maps, both BR and MP.
This article reflects the opinions of the writer.
Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!