Raistar's Free Fire ID details: Game stats, monthly earnings, and more in October 2021

Free Fire's enormous userbase has led to the rise of numerous YouTubers in recent years, particularly in India. Raistar is one among them, and on his channel, he uploads gameplay clips and highlights.

Raistar is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators, and many fans look up to him for his exceptional skills and gameplay. He has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 760K followers on BOOYAH.

Raistar's Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar's Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has incredible lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has competed in 16044 squad matches and has secured 2707 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.87%. With 52838 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.96.

The player has played 4489 duo games and has a winning tally of 706, leading to a win rate of 15.72%. He has accumulated 14355 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The streamer has featured in 3530 solo matches and has come out on top on 401 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 11.35%. In the process, he has notched 10748 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Raistar hasn't played any ranked matches in the solo or duo modes (Image via Free Fire)

The broadcaster has made 145 appearances in ranked squad matches and has 21 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 14.48%. At a K/D ratio of 3.06, he has 380 frags.

The popular YouTuber hasn't played any games in the solo or duo modes.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings and other details of Raistar on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Raistar's estimated monthly earnings are projected to be between $1.5K and $23.4K, according to Social Blade.

YouTube channel

Also Read

Currently, the content creator only has 33 videos but has managed to garner a subscriber count of 5.75 million with a total of 126.72 million views. In the last 30 days, he has amassed 230K subscribers and 5.85 million views.

Note: Raistar's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far