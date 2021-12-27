Raistar's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, income, channel rank, and most watched videos

Free Fire montages and highlights are regularly appreciated by gamers worldwide, and a few exceptional players have achieved widespread recognition from them. Raistar is an Indian YouTuber who occasionally uploads Free Fire gameplay videos, but he already has a vast fanbase that frequently watches his content.

The gamer has 6.24 million subscribers, and players have viewed his content more than 140 million times. Although Raistar has not uploaded anything in around three months, his channel has gained over 130k subscribers and 3.791 million views in the last month.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID number and stats

Raistar’s ID in Free Fire is 12022250. These are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has competed in 16510 squad matches and emerged victorious 2756 times, resulting in a win percentage of 16.69%. With 54340 eliminations, the internet star has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.95.

He accumulated 706 victories in 4497 duo matches, sustaining a win ratio of 15.69%. The YouTuber has attained 14379 kills in duo matches, equaling a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Raistar has even played 3548 solo games and ranked first on 41 occasions, upholding a win rate of 11.30%. He has added 10776 kills to his name, approximating a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has participated in 389 squad games this season, and his team has outperformed others in 44 of these, which sums up a win rate of 11.31%. He has held on to a K/D ratio of 3.58 while killing 1236 foes.

Additionally, Raistar has made seven appearances in solo and duo matches each and is yet to secure a win. However, he has bagged 19 kills in solo games and 24 in duo games, for a K/D ratio of 2.71 and 3.43, respectively.

Note: Raistar’s stats will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Income and rank

Raistar's income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that Raistar earns about $948 - $15.2K per month from this YouTube channel. The website also reports the figure of yearly earnings to be approximately around the range of $11.4K - $182K.

His current subscriber count provides him with a rank of 640.

Most popular videos

1) Go 5M (13 million views)

2) Go 4m (11 million views)

3) iPhone 8 Plus Free Fire highlights 🇮🇳 (10 million views)

YouTube channel

Raistar started his channel in late 2019 and has achieved remarkable popularity with Free Fire montages. His current subscriber tally is at 6.24 million. He has over 30 videos with 140+ million views combined.

Edited by Siddharth Satish