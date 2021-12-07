Raistar’s Free Fire UID number, stats, monthly earnings, and more

Raistar is an Indian Free Fire content creator renowned in the game’s community for his jaw-dropping skills. His YouTube channel, which has only 33 videos, primarily features gameplay montages, which he uploads every few months.

Despite not posting content regularly, Raistar has amassed a massive fan following. He currently possesses over 6.16 million subscribers, alongside a total of 138.03 million views.

Raistar’s Free Fire UID number and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire UID number is 12022250. Here are the stats of the popular content creator, as of today, 7 December:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has played exactly 16500-lifetime squad games and has 2755 wins, having a win percentage of 16.69%. He has notched approximately 54314 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.95.

He has 706 wins out of 4497 matches in the duo mode, leading to a win rate of 15.69%. With 14379 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has also bettered his foes in 401 of 3539 solo games, maintaining a win ratio of 11.33%. He has accumulated 10772 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has made 387 appearances in the squad mode in the ongoing ranked season and has come out on top on 43 occasions, converting to a win rate of 11.11%. He has racked up 1223 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Meanwhile, he has played seven duo games and has 24 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, Raistar has participated in five solo matches and has 19 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Note: Raistar's stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more games.

Monthly earnings

Raistar's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Raistar’s monthly earnings through his channel are estimated to lie between $1.2K and $18.8K.

YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Raistar has only 33 videos on his YouTube channel, and he only uploads them every few months. However, he has gained 180 thousand subscribers and 4.68 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Apart from this, he streams Free Fire on Booyah, where he presently has 1.6 million followers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish