Raistar vs AS Gaming: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022?

Within the Indian Free Fire community, both Raistar and AS Gaming are rather major and well-known personalities. In fact, the two are established content creators, with the former uploading videos about gameplay and the latter posting content regarding events, cosmetics, challenges and more.

At the moment, Raistar has 6.84 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, alongside more than 159.143 million views. In contrast, AS Gaming boasts a whopping 17.5 million subscribers and over 2.40 billion views.

Here’s a look at the comparison between Raistar vs AS Gaming in Free Fire.

Note: With Free Fire being banned in India, users from the country must avoid playing the game. The stats and images used below were taken from the MAX variant, which is not banned.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

For interested readers, Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of Raistar (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 3549 solo games and has managed to outclass his opponents in 401 of them, acquiring a win percentage of 11.29%. In solo, he has secured a total of 10776 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

In duo matches, he has won 706 of the 4497 games played, leading to a win rate of 15.69%. With 14379 frags, the content creator has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has bettered his foes in 2760 out of the 16529 squad games he has played, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.69%. In the same mode, he has 54385 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Ranked stats

Raistar has not played many matches in the current season (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, Raistar has only made one appearance in the ranked squad mode, losing the game but killing three opponents to receive a K/D ratio of 3.00.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming maintains excellent stats within the game (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming featured in 2753 solo games and remained unbeaten in 358 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.00%. He has 10290 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.30

The content creator has also played 2306 duo matches and has come out on top on 327 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.18%. At a K/D ratio of 3.25, he has 6440 kills.

Finally, the popular personality has 1274 wins with 8054 squad games, converting to a win ratio of 15.81%. He has accumulated 21312 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber's ranked stats in the current season (Image via Garena)

Within the ranked current season, AS Gaming has played one duo match and bagged a victory. In the match, he managed to dispose of five enemies, bagging a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Apart from that, he has played a single squad game as well.

Comparison

Raistar AS Gaming Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3549 4497 16529 2753 2306 8054 Wins 401 706 2760 358 327 1274 Win rate 11.29% 15.69% 16.69% 13.00% 14.18% 15.81% Kills 10776 14379 54385 10290 6440 21312 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 4.30 3.25 3.14

To compare their ranked stats, we are considering the K/D ratio and win rate of the two players. Based on lifetime stats, AS Gaming has the upper hand in solo matches. However, Raistar has the edge over AS Gaming in duo and ranked modes.

Currently, we cannot compare the ranked stats of AS Gaming and Raistar as both of them have only a few appearances in the competitive mode.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Raistar and AS Gaming play more matches in the game.

