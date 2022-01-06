Raistar vs B2K in Free Fire: Stats, IDs, and more compared

Raistar and B2K are two Free Fire YouTubers extremely well-known worldwide for their wonderful content. Their individual fan base admires them because of their incredible gameplay and skills.

At the moment, Raistar possesses 6.33 million subscribers, alongside 143.43 million views despite having only 34 videos to name. On the other hand, B2K has 8.56 million subscribers and 556.20 million views on his primary channel.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire ID?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 16520 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to better his enemies in 2756, having a win rate of 16.68%. In the process, he has accumulated 54371 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 3.95.

In the duo mode, he has competed in 4497 matches and has 706 first-place finishes, which leads to a win percentage of 15.69%. With a K/D ratio of 3.79, he has 14379 frags.

Lastly, the content creator has remained unbeaten in 401 of the 3548 solo games, possessing a win ratio of 11.30%. He has notched up 10776 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played five matches in squad mode and has bagged 22 kills in the ongoing season, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.40.

What is B2K’s Free Fire ID?

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has 9333 squad matches under his belt and has 1669 victories, equating to a win percentage of 17.88%. At a K/D ratio of 7.09, he has 54310 frags.

Meanwhile, he has 510 wins in 3137 duo games, translating to a win ratio of 16.25%. The player has secured 14815 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has participated in 1410 solo games and has triumphed in 173, converting to a win rate of 12.26%. He has racked up 4650 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K hasn’t played any ranked games in the current season.

Comparison of stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar B2K Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3548 4497 16520 1410 3137 9333 Wins 401 706 2756 173 510 1669 Win rate 11.30% 15.69% 16.68% 12.26% 16.25% 17.88% Kills 10776 14379 54371 4650 14815 54310 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 3.76 5.64 7.09

In all three modes, i.e., solo, duo, and squad, B2K has a clear edge over Raistar in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Ranked stats

Raistar B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 0 0 5 0 0 0 Wins 0 0 0 0 0 0 Win rate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kills 0 0 22 0 0 0 K/D ratio 0 0 4.40 0 0 0

The ranked stats of these YouTubers cannot be compared because B2K hasn’t played any games, while Raistar has featured in only a few matches.

Note: Stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded in writing.

