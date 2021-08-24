Raistar vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021

Raistar is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber who is popular for the gameplay videos that he uploads on his channel. Presently, he has over 5.44 million subscribers with a total of 119.27 million views.

Nobru is one of the most prominent names among the Free Fire community worldwide. The renowned figure is a professional esports athlete and runs a YouTube channel that has 12.8 million subscribers and 801.44 million views.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Here are Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has bettered his foes in 2684 of the 15893 squad matches, which comes to a win percentage of 16.88%. He has accumulated 52429 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has made 4487 appearances and has come out on top on 706 occasions, retaining a win rate of 15.73%. In these games, he has racked up 14355 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The YouTuber has also played 3530 solo games and has triumphed in 401 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.35%. He has killed 10748 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played only a few ranked matches in the solo and duo modes (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Raistar has contented in 27 squad games and has four first-place finishes, at a win rate of 14.81%. With 79 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Finally, Raistar has also played three solo matches and has notched three frags at a 1.00 kill-to-death ratio.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the popular figure (Image via Free Fire)

Nobru has participated in 11279 squad games and has 2372 wins, having a win percentage of 21.03%. He has killed 28617 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The player has 397 wins in the 2672 duo matches, equating to a win rate of 14.85%. With a K/D ratio of 3.81, he has 8672 frags.

Nobru also has 4808 solo games to his name and has a winning tally of 724, which translates to a win ratio of 15.05%. In these matches, he has 19418 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Ranked stats

Nobru has incredible ranked stats in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

Nobru has played ranked 173 squad games and has secured 31 wins, which corresponds to a win ratio of 17.91%. He has collected 738 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Apart from this, the esports athlete has also played 31 duo matches and has four victories, converting to a win percentage of 12.90%. He has bagged 124 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.59.

Lastly, Nobru has competed in 38 solo games and has five wins, making his win rate 13.15%. The player has racked up 167 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.06.

Who has better stats?

Nobru has the upper hand in lifetime solo mode. Raistar has a superior K/D ratio in the squad mode, while the former has a higher win rate.

When it comes to the duo mode, it is vice versa as Raistar has a better win rate, whereas Nobru has a superior K/D ratio.

Raistar has only played a few ranked solo matches and is yet to feature in the duo games. As a result, the stats of Raistar and Nobru cannot be compared in these modes. Lastly, Nobru has the edge over Raistar in the ranked squad matches.

Note: The stats of Nobru and Raistar are subject to change as they play more matches in Garena Free Fire

Edited by Shaheen Banu