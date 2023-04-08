Raj Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more

Raj Gamer is an Indian gaming content creator who established a following by uploading videos related to Garena Free Fire. His content primarily revolves around the various events that the developers introduce to the game.

The YouTuber has amassed impressive numbers over the years. His current subscriber count stands at 513k, while his view count has surpassed the threshold of 31 million. He also has over 15k people following him on his Instagram handle.

Exploring Raj Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Raj Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1028731753, and his ID level in the game is 68. He is ranked Heroic in the current Season 32 of Battle Royale and Gold IV in Clash Squad’s Season 18.

Listed below are the stats that he maintains within the battle royale title:

BR Career

Raj Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raj Gamer has played 2507 solo games and has secured wins in 189 matches, giving way to a win rate of 7.53%. He has accumulated 4606 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.99.

The content creator has also participated in 1216 duo matches and has 137 wins, resulting in a win rate of 11.26%. With 2274 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.11.

He has won 800 of the 3714 games in the squad mode, converting to a win rate of 21.54%. He has 10286 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.53.

BR Ranked

Raj Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raj Gamer has played two solo games in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season but has failed to secure a win. He has killed seven enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The player has competed in four duo matches and bettered his foes in two, possessing a win rate of 50.00%. He has 30 kills and a K/D ratio of 15.00.

Lastly, Raj Gamer has engaged in 71 squad games and garnered 38 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 53.52%. He has racked up 282 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 8.55.

Note: Raj Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. They are expected to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Raj Gamer’s monthly income

Here are the YouTube earnings of Raj Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

Raj Gamer’s estimated monthly YouTube earnings are between $74 and $1.2k. The content creator’s projected yearly income ranges from $886 to $14.2k. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Raj Gamer has consistently uploaded videos related to Free Fire MAX over the past few years, and his channel currently has 545 uploads. The most popular video on his channel is a YouTube Short that has received 2.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, Raj Gamer acquired a thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count increased by 295.265k in the same time period.

