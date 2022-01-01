Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and most-watched videos

Yuvraj, better recognized by his YouTube channel – Romeo Gamer, is a prominent name in the Indian Free Fire community. He has accumulated a considerable fan base to his name ever since he began creating videos related to the game a few years back.

As of this writing, he possesses approximately 2.26 million subscribers, alongside 141.60 million views. Romeo Gamer also has a second channel called ‘Romeo Army’ where he posts content on Free Fire itself.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and other details

Romeo Gamer’s ID in Free Fire is 137719383. He is the leader of the ‘Romeo-Army’ guild, whose ID number is 1012706681. Here are his stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has featured in 16599 squad games and has 5420 victories, having a win rate of 32.65%. He has bagged 54200 kills in the mode for a kill-to-death ratio of 4.85.

He has made 4806 appearances in the duo matches and has 661 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.75%. With 15748 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Finally, the content creator has also bettered his foes in 958 of the 6025 solo games, possessing a win ratio of 15.90%. He has secured 25444 kills in the process, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has six wins in 25 ranked squad games in the ongoing season, leading to a win percentage of 24.00%. He has accumulated 63 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has not played any other matches.

Monthly income

Romeo Gamer's earnings mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Romeo Gamer’s monthly income from his channel lies between $550 - $8.8K.

(Source: Social Blade)

Most-watched videos

These are the highest-watched videos on Romeo Gamer’s channel:

1) Ajjubhai Vs Romeo Gamer Funniest Collection- Who Will Win? Garena Free Fire (9.5 million views)

2) Only Treatment Gun Challenge- Hard Challenge For Romeo- Garena Free Fire (4.1 million views)

3) Factory Pe Mili Romeo Ki Juliet- Win 2 Weekly Membership By Romeo Free Fire (3.8 million views)

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer’s unique content is related to various aspects, including gameplay, challenges, and more. This has led to significant numbers in terms of views and subscribers, and in the previous 30 days, he has gained 2.2 million and 10 thousand, respectively.

Edited by Srijan Sen