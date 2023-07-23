Free Fire 6th anniversary 100% Bonus Top-Up event leaked: Start date, servers, and more

Top-Up events are a constant in Free Fire, and Garena adds new ones regularly. A new leak has recently emerged about the “100% Bonus Top-Up,” and numerous dataminers, including @venom.ofc_, have shared the same on their social media handles. The particular event will provide players with free diamonds after they purchase a certain number of diamonds.

The 100% Bonus Top-Up is among the most eagerly awaited events of the game, and it presents the perfect opportunity for those looking to buy diamonds. Players can find further details regarding the same in the section below.

Free Fire's upcoming 100% Bonus Top-Up event leaked

As per the post shared by @venom.ofc_ on his social media handle, the 100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire is an Anniversary special and will run between July 25, 2023, and July 31, 2023. It will be available for users from the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers, and said players can wait for it to commence if they want to purchase diamonds.

The exact specifics of the 100% Bonus Top-Up have not been unveiled yet, but gamers can expect it to reimburse up to 1000 diamonds, which has been the case for the previous editions of this kind of event.

Since these are only leaks, players must take them with a pinch of salt. They can wait a few days until Garena officially confirms its addition to the game. However, as other leaks from the dataminers are usually accurate, players are expected to find the 100% Bonus Top-Up in the battle royale title soon.

Ongoing July Top-Up event

This event will last in Free Fire till the end of the month (Image via Garena)

The July Top-Up event commenced in Free Fire on July 4, 2023, and will run until the month's end. It provides a free costume bundle and 100 diamonds to those who match the requirements. Listed below are the specifics that have to be met:

Top-up 100 diamonds: 100x diamonds

Top-up 300 diamonds: Golden Bebop (Top)

Top-up 500 diamonds: Golden Bebop (Shoes)

Top-up 700 diamonds: Golden Bebop (Head)

Top-up 1000 diamonds: Golden Bebop (Bottom)

Since this event will run parallelly with the 100% Bonus Top-Up, players will reap the benefits of both if they buy diamonds.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should stay away from playing the game. They can, however, enjoy the MAX version since it was not prohibited in the nation.

