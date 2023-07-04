Free Fire July Top-Up event: Get free additional diamonds and Golden Bebop bundle (MAX version)

Garena has finally made the much-awaited July Top-Up event available to Free Fire MAX players. Unlike traditional events, this time around, you can get additional diamonds and a Golden Bebop Bundle by purchasing the required in-game currency. Moreover, the event will run for about four weeks, giving you ample time to participate.

Here is a detailed guide for the new July Top-Up event alongside the procedure to get the exciting rewards in your Free Fire MAX account.

New Free Fire July Top-Up starts today

The new July Top-Up event was launched in Free Fire MAX on July 4, 2023, after the conclusion of the Koala Top-Up. This new event has a comparatively longer duration as it will remain active until July 31, 2023, giving you enough time to purchase the necessary diamonds and collect the rewards.

Requirements of the top-up event (Image via Garena)

The new event’s requirements and the corresponding free rewards are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get additional 100 diamonds for free

Purchase 300 diamonds to get Golden Bebop (Top) for free

Purchase 500 diamonds to get Golden Bebop (Shoes) for free

Purchase 700 diamonds to get Golden Bebop (Head) for free

Purchase 1000 diamonds to get Golden Bebop (Bottom) for free

All the requirements are linked, so you don't need to make separate purchases to receive rewards. Thus, a purchase of 1000 diamonds will get you all the components of the Golden Bebop outfit and 100 diamonds.

Steps to get free additional diamonds and a Golden Bebop bundle from the new July Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

Here is the procedure you need to follow to receive free rewards from the July Top-Up event:

Step 1: Open the top-up area of the game by clicking the icon on the top of your screen.

Step 2: From the long list of packs, purchase the most appropriate option depending on the rewards you wish to obtain.

Purchase diamonds to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

If you only want to obtain the additional diamonds, a top-up worth 100 diamonds will suffice. On the other hand, if you wish to acquire the outfit, you must purchase 1000 diamonds while the event is underway.

Step 3: Once the diamonds have been added to your account, you'll qualify for the rewards from the event section. You can access it by clicking the corresponding option on the right side of your screen.

Step 4: Select July Top-Up under the 6th Anniversary tab and click the Claim button to receive the rewards.

Once you claim the diamonds, they'll be added to your account. The individual components of the exclusive outfit will be displayed in your vault.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes