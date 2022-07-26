Free Fire Advance Server 2022: Next registration date and how to apply for OB36 Activation Code

Garena does not directly release the features in Free Fire but rigorously tests them in a separate client, Advance Server. It is released a few days before the update, where gamers experience new features to provide feedback to ensure polished features are eventually released.

The OB35 update was released a few days ago, and it will be sometime before the next one is made available. However, these patches follow a similar schedule, so players generally have a broad idea of the release dates.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, users in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Expected release date of Free Fire OB36 Advance Server and steps to register

The next update should be available on 14 September (Image via Garena)

Free Fire updates are generally released a day before the completion of the Clash Squad season. Based on the end date of Season 14, users can expect the patch to be available on 14 September.

The OB35 update went live on 14 July (Image via Garena)

Likewise, the Advance Server is typically accessible around 14 days before the update's release date. Accordingly, it may become accessible between 30 August and 2 September.

Speaking of registrations, Garena opens them a week before the commencement of this client. Hence, players will likely be able to register for it in the last week of August.

Registration is crucial as it is the only way to attain the unique single-use Activation Code mandatory to enter the client. Moreover, all the earlier dates are just expected and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Procedure to apply for Activation Code

Gamers can follow these instructions to register and sign up for the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server once the registrations open:

Step 1: They can hop on to the Advance Server website in any web browser.

Note: The website is not functional at the moment but will be up again once the upcoming Advance Server is around the corner.

Users are offered only two options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing on the website, they should sign up using the two available options: Facebook and Google.

However, players must have an account with either to proceed forward. Otherwise, an error message will crop up, informing them that their game account is not found.

Provide an active mail address and click Join Now (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They will then be redirected to the form where they must provide an active email address. Subsequently, readers can press the Join Now button.

Selected gamers will receive the code (Image via Garena)

The Activation Code will be displayed on the same page in case their application is approved. If individuals have not received one, they may have to wait for a response from the developer.

At the same time, as only a limited number of codes are available, gamers are not guaranteed an Activation Code upon registration, and a lot of it depends on luck and the strength of the applicant's case.

