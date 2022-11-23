Free Fire Advance Server: Expected release date for OB38 APK

Free Fire players look forward to game updates more than anything else. Every new patch to the battle royale title essentially introduces numerous unique features, which keep the community engaged for months.

Additionally, prior to the release of each update, Garena publishes a test server known as the Advance Server. Gamers can test the upcoming content while providing feedback and reporting any bugs to stand a chance of receiving diamonds.

The next update, i.e., the OB38 version, is a few months away and is set to be available in January 2023. Probable details of the same are provided in the following sections.

What is the expected release date for Free Fire OB38 Advance Server

Advance Servers are usually made accessible two weeks before the official update. Given that the Free Fire OB38 update will likely go live on January 10 or 11, 2022, the Advance Server may be made accessible in the last week of December or early January. However, registrations will begin a few days before the client’s release.

This date reflects the normal pattern of updates being delivered the day before or when the Clash Squad season concludes (Season 16 is set to conclude on 11 January 2022). Access to the client will remain limited, and players will have to register in advance to stand a chance of receiving the exclusive Activation Code, which is mandatory to access the client.

How to register for Free Fire Advance Server

The following are the general steps to register for the Free Fire Advance Server:

Step 1: Head to the official Advance Server website (https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com) in any web browser.

Currently, the website is not accessible and will open up a few weeks prior to the launch of the server.

Step 2: After reaching the website, you may use any of the two login options to proceed: Facebook and Google.

Step 3: You will soon be redirected to a form where you must enter the email address. Then, you may hit the “Confirm” button to complete the registration process.

Upon completion of the registration, you may get an Activation Code that can be utilized to sign in to the Advance Server.

Please note that the developers have not officially announced the release date of the OB38 update or its Advance Server. The dates provided below are based on previous trends.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They can continue to enjoy the MAX variant as it was not among the suspended applications.

