Free Fire Booyah Pass for August 2023 (Season 8) leaked: Rewards, price, and more

New Free Fire leaks have been pouring in one after another, and recently, the specifics of the upcoming August Booyah Pass have been revealed months before its release. A YouTuber who goes by the handle of Mr Mannu Gaming shared a view where he reviewed the entire collection of items that might be available in the Season 8 of the pass.

These come in shortly after leaks about the July Booyah Pass surfaced and provide an in-depth overview of the content that players might come across in the coming days.

Free Fire Booyah Pass for August leaked

The price of the pass in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

As per the leaks, Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 8 will be based on the Synthetic Strike theme. It is expected to go live at the beginning of August and will likely run for the entire month before concluding on August 31, 2023.

As always, players will have free and premium reward tracks, with the most exclusive rewards lined up in the latter. The Premium upgrade will cost 499 diamonds, while Premium Plus will set individuals back by 999 diamonds.

Moreover, even after upgrading the pass, players will have to grind their way through the missions to gain EXP and attain a higher level. They also purchase the Levels using diamonds, which is generally not advisable due to the high cost.

Based on the recent video, players will likely see the following items in the Free Fire Booyah Pass for August:

Level 1 – FAMAS Wisdom’s Vision (30 days)

Level 10 – Wining Insight Pants (free) and Foam of Wisdom Bundle

Level 20 – Synthetic Strike Avatar (free) and Synthetic Surge Avatar

Level 30 – Wisdom Container Loot Box

Level 40 – Motorbike Wisdom Cruiser

Level 50 – Wisdom Parachute (free) and Tech Flow Bundle

Level 60 – Synthetic Strike Banner (free) and Synthetic Surge Banner

Level 70 – Riding on Wisdom Skyboard

Level 80 – Grenade – Wisdom Explosion

Level 100 – FAMAS Wisdom’s Vision

Level 130 – Wisdom’s Edge

Level 140 – Weight of Wisdom Backpack

Level 150 – Sunbathing emote

Level 151 and above – S8 Deluxe Box (Repeatable reward; claim a reward for every one BP level)

While the YouTuber has provided legitimate leaks about the Booyah Pass in the past, the details should still be looked at with skepticism. The same set of rewards may or may not be available in the battle royale title with the release of the Booyah Pass in August. Moreover, since it will be accessible in August, an official announcement is not expected soon.

Note: Since Free Fire is blocked in India, the players from the country must avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may enjoy the same set of features in the MAX version of the title, which is not among the blocked applications.

