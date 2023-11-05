Free Fire Booyah Pass for December (Season 12) leaked: Rewards, price, and more

A new trove of leaks has come to light with the release of Free Fire's OB42 update. Some of these detail the content expected to be seen in future seasonal Booyah Passes. Multiple leakers have shared rumors about the upcoming Free Fire Booyah Pass for December (Season 12). Based on the available information, the next pass will be based on the interstellar theme.

As usual, it will offer two outfits, weapon skins, and more. More details of the rumors related to the pass for S12 can be found below.

Free Fire Booyah Pass for December (Season 12) leaked

The leaks for Free Fire's Booyah Pass for December (Season 12) have been pouring in from all ends. Since such passes run for a month, the next version will arrive on December 1, 2023, and will be accessible until December 31, 2023. During this phase, you can upgrade your pass to win premium track rewards.

As per the leaked content, you might find the following rewards once S12's pass is live:

Level 1 - UMP Interstellar Impulse (30 days) Level 10 - Interstellar Victor Parachute (free) and Interstellar Watcher Level 20 - Galactic Odyssey Banner (free) Level 30 - Interstellar Remains Loot Box Level 40 - Motorbike Interstellar Rider Level 50 - Interstellar Hoodie (free) and Interstellar Messenger Bundle Level 60 - Interstellar Messenger Avatar (free) and 4x BP S12 Tokens Level 70 - Interstellar Skyboard Level 80 - Grenade Interstellar Explosion and 4x BP S12 Tokens Level 90 - 4x BP S12 Tokens Level 91 - AWM Interstellar Igniter (free) Level 100 - 4x BP S12 Tokens and UMP Interstellar Impulse Level 105/110/115/120 - 4x BP S12 Tokens Level 130 - Interstellar Icicle Dagger and Galaxy Hyperbook Token Box Level 135 - 4x BP S12 Tokens Level 140 - Interstellar Traveller backpack and 4x BP S12 Tokens Level 145 - 4x BP S12 Tokens Level 150 - Gloo Wall Interstellar and 12x BP S12 Tokens Level 151 - BP S11 Deluxe Box (repeatable reward)

Price of Free Fire Booyah Pass upgrades (Image via Garena)

The price of this Booyah Pass is expected to remain the same, and in the Indian server, its Premium variant will cost 499 Diamonds. On the other hand, Premium Plus includes all the perks of its previous variant and an additional 50 levels. This one will cost you 999 Diamonds. The price may vary slightly depending on your server.

Lastly, it is important to highlight that even though the information presented in this article comes from reliable sources, they may or may not be 100% accurate.

Disclaimer: The government has blocked Free Fire in India, and due to these restrictions, you are advised not to play the game. Instead, you may play the MAX version or wait for the release of the recently announced Indian version.

