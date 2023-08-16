Free Fire Booyah Pass for October 2023 (Season 10) leaked: Rewards, price, and more

Garena follows a monthly cycle for the Free Fire Booyah Pass, and these are certainly the most convenient method to obtain in-game items without emptying your wallet. The leaks about the Season 10 pass scheduled for October 2023 have arrived, giving us a glimpse of the items that may arrive with its release.

Multiple leakers posting the details provides gravitas to the leaks. Hence, this is a fair representation of the items that you may see in the pass. More details on the leaks are presented in the following section.

Free Fire Booyah Pass for October 2023 leaked (Season 10)

Each season of Free Fire Booyah Pass lasts for a month. Season 10 is scheduled to begin on October 1, 2023, and conclude on October 31, 2023. You can upgrade the pass using diamonds to win exclusive rewards during this period.

According to the leaks, you might see the following items in the Booyah Pass for October 2023:

Level 10 – Reel Fish Backpack and Reeling Ducky Skyboard

– Reel Fish Backpack and Reeling Ducky Skyboard Level 20 – Fishing Frenzy Banner

– Fishing Frenzy Banner Level 30 – Reeling Duckling Loot Box

– Reeling Duckling Loot Box Level 40 – Reeling Rover

– Reeling Rover Level 50 – You Are Honor (Mask) and Gloo Wall Reelblade Bastion

– You Are Honor (Mask) and Gloo Wall Reelblade Bastion Level 60 – Fishing Frenzy Avatar and 4x BP S10 Tokens

– Fishing Frenzy Avatar and 4x BP S10 Tokens Level 70 – Grenade A Reel Puffer

– Grenade A Reel Puffer Level 80 – Reeling Direction Backpack and 4x BP S10 Tokens

– Reeling Direction Backpack and 4x BP S10 Tokens Level 90 – 4x BP S10 Tokens

– 4x BP S10 Tokens Level 91 – Groza Reel On

– Groza Reel On Level 100 – M60 Reel Shooter and 4x BP S10 Tokens

– M60 Reel Shooter and 4x BP S10 Tokens Level 105, 110, 115, 120, 125 – 4x BP S10 Tokens

– 4x BP S10 Tokens Level 130 – A Reel Hitter

– A Reel Hitter Level 140 – The Reel Deal Bundle and 4x BP S10 Tokens

– The Reel Deal Bundle and 4x BP S10 Tokens Level 150 – The Reel Style Bundle and 12x BP S10 Tokens

It is important to highlight that even though the leaks have come from reliable sources, it's not confirmed if the said rewards will make their way into the battle royale title in the coming days.

Steps to upgrade Booyah Pass in Free Fire

Here is the detailed process that you may follow to upgrade the pass in the game:

Step 1: Access the game and head to the Booyah Pass section.

Step 2: Click the upgrade button, and two options appear on the screen.

Price of the Free Fire Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

You can upgrade to the Premium version for 499 diamonds, and the Premium Plus costs 999 diamonds.

Step 3: Press the button below the preferred variant and complete the transaction to upgrade the pass.

Subsequently, complete the missions to receive the rewards.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India due to government-imposed restrictions, so players from the country should not participate in the game. Instead, you play the MAX version not on the blocked application list.

