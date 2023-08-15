Free Fire Booyah Pass for September 2023 (Season 9) leaked: Rewards, price, and more

More leaks have been revealed following the successful release of the Free Fire OB41 update earlier this month. The details around the Booyah Pass for September have already leaked. The pass is expected to include two exclusive outfits and several other items. This time around, the Suzy character will also be offered through the Booyah Pass.

More details about the leaks are provided in the following section.

Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2023 rewards leaked

Multiple YouTubers have shared videos about the upcoming Free Fire Booyah Pass for September 2023. According to them, the rewards will include the following:

Level 1 – Suzy

Level 10 – Jelly Tin Loot Box and Jelly Delight Bundle

Level 20 – Jelly Assault Banner

Level 30 – Jelly Monster Loot Box

Level 40 – Monster Truck Jiggle Jelly

Level 50 – Slimy Sleeveless Zip and Jelly Ready Bundle

Level 60 – Jelly Assault Avatar

Level 70 – Grenade Jelly Candy

Level 80 – Jelly Platform Skyboard

Level 100 – AUG Jelly Shot and 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 105, 110, 115, 120, 125 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 130 – Pan Jelly Cooker

Level 135 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 140 – Melting Jelly Backpack and 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 145 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 150 – Pet Skin: Jelly Rockie and 12x BP S9 Tokens

In addition to the items mentioned above, you will likely be eligible for multiple other rewards, including vouchers and weapon loot crates.

Free Fire Booyah Pass August 2023 price

Here are the prices of the two variants (Image via Garena)

The prices for Free Fire Booyah Pass for August 2023 are expected to remain the same as the previous versions. You will have to spend 499 diamonds to upgrade to the premium version, and the Premium Plus variant will be accessible for 999 diamonds. The former offers a better value for money, while the latter provides a head start of 50 levels and access to repeatable rewards after level 150.

However, your work doesn't end here since you'll need to complete the Daily and Weekly Missions to earn BP EXP to gain levels and progress through the pass. You will then receive the corresponding items upon reaching higher levels.

