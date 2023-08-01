Free Fire Booyah Pass August 2023 (Season 8) revealed: Price, main rewards, and more

The release of the new Booyah Pass is a recurring delight for Free Fire players who look forward to the start of a new season every month. The new Booyah Pass Season 8 for August 2023 is now available and is based on the Synthetic Strike theme. As usual, themed rewards are spread across both the free and premium tracks.
Among the offerings this season is the new Sonia character, two attractive themed emotes, and an exclusive emote. The following sections take a detailed look at what's offered in the pass.
Free Fire Booyah Pass for August (Season 8) rewards
Here is a list of eminent items that you can reap from the Free Fire Booyah Pass for August (Season 8):
Free rewards
- Level 10 – Wisdom Parachute
- Level 20 – Synthetic Surge Banner
- Level 50 – Twining Insight Pants
- Level 60 – Synthetic Surge Avatar
- Level 80 – Riding on Wisdom Skyboard
- Level 91 – MAC10 Wisdom’s Fire
Premium rewards
- Level 1 – Sonia character
- Level 2 – Tech Flow Bundle
- Level 30 – Wisdom Container Loot Box
- Level 40 – Motorbike Wisdom Cruiser
- Level 50 – Foam of Wisdom Bundle
- Level 60 – 4x BP S8 Tokens
- Level 70 – Grenade Wisdom Explosion
- Level 90 – 4x BP S8 Tokens
- Level 100 – FAMAS Wisdom’s Vision and 4x BP S8 Tokens
- Level 105, 110, 115, 120, 125 – 4x BP S8 Tokens each
- Level 130 – Wisdom’s Edge
- Level 135 – 4x BP S8 Tokens
- Level 140 – Weight of Wisdom Backpack and 4x BP S8 Tokens
- Level 145 – 4x BP S8 Tokens
- Level 150 – Wisdom Swing emote
- Level 151 – BP S8 Deluxe Box (Repeatable reward and can be claimed once for every 1 BP level – ups; only available for Premium Plus upgrade)
Apart from these items, you have an opportunity to acquire multiple weapon loot crates, vouchers, gold, and several other items in both the free and paid track.
Steps to upgrade Free Fire Booyah Pass
You can follow the steps given below to upgrade your Free Fire August Booyah Pass (Season 8):
Step 1: Access the Booyah Pass section by clicking the icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Select the upgrade button, and the interface to purchase the pass will appear.
Step 3: Click the button below your preferred variant and complete the purchase to receive the upgrade.
It is important to highlight that you can only purchase one of the two variants.
What will be the price of the Booyah Pass?
You can get the Premium Booyah Pass upgrade by spending 499 diamonds, while the Premium Plus requires 999 diamonds. The difference between the two variants is that in the latter, you will receive a jump start of 50 levels, which will unlock a pack of rewards instantly. Moreover, you are also eligible for the repeatable reward after level 150.
Free Fire Synthetic Strike Booyah Pass Ring
Besides the traditional route to upgrade the Free Fire Booyah Pass, you have the option to upgrade the pass through the Booyah Pass Ring, which was also available for the previous iteration. It features BP Ring Tokens alongside Booyah Pass Premium Plus as the reward.
You can spend nine diamonds on a single spin and save slightly more on the pack of 10+1 spins since it is priced at 90 diamonds. Moreover, the Booyah Pass Premium and BP S8 Box are also available in the exchange section.
Given the low price of diamonds, some players might find it an attractive alternative to directly obtaining the pass.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India, but players from the country can enjoy the same Booyah Pass in the MAX version of the game.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.