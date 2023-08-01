Free Fire Booyah Pass August 2023 (Season 8) revealed: Price, main rewards, and more

The release of the new Booyah Pass is a recurring delight for Free Fire players who look forward to the start of a new season every month. The new Booyah Pass Season 8 for August 2023 is now available and is based on the Synthetic Strike theme. As usual, themed rewards are spread across both the free and premium tracks.

Among the offerings this season is the new Sonia character, two attractive themed emotes, and an exclusive emote. The following sections take a detailed look at what's offered in the pass.

Free Fire Booyah Pass for August (Season 8) rewards

Here is a list of eminent items that you can reap from the Free Fire Booyah Pass for August (Season 8):

Free rewards

Level 10 – Wisdom Parachute

Level 20 – Synthetic Surge Banner

Level 50 – Twining Insight Pants

Level 60 – Synthetic Surge Avatar

Level 80 – Riding on Wisdom Skyboard

Level 91 – MAC10 Wisdom’s Fire

Premium rewards

Level 1 – Sonia character

Level 2 – Tech Flow Bundle

Level 30 – Wisdom Container Loot Box

Level 40 – Motorbike Wisdom Cruiser

Level 50 – Foam of Wisdom Bundle

Level 60 – 4x BP S8 Tokens

Level 70 – Grenade Wisdom Explosion

Level 90 – 4x BP S8 Tokens

Level 100 – FAMAS Wisdom’s Vision and 4x BP S8 Tokens

Level 105, 110, 115, 120, 125 – 4x BP S8 Tokens each

Level 130 – Wisdom’s Edge

Level 135 – 4x BP S8 Tokens

Level 140 – Weight of Wisdom Backpack and 4x BP S8 Tokens

Level 145 – 4x BP S8 Tokens

Level 150 – Wisdom Swing emote

Level 151 – BP S8 Deluxe Box (Repeatable reward and can be claimed once for every 1 BP level – ups; only available for Premium Plus upgrade)

Apart from these items, you have an opportunity to acquire multiple weapon loot crates, vouchers, gold, and several other items in both the free and paid track.

Steps to upgrade Free Fire Booyah Pass

You can follow the steps given below to upgrade your Free Fire August Booyah Pass (Season 8):

Step 1: Access the Booyah Pass section by clicking the icon on the left side of the screen.

Click the upgrade button to access the next interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the upgrade button, and the interface to purchase the pass will appear.

Step 3: Click the button below your preferred variant and complete the purchase to receive the upgrade.

It is important to highlight that you can only purchase one of the two variants.

What will be the price of the Booyah Pass?

Price of the Free Fire Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

You can get the Premium Booyah Pass upgrade by spending 499 diamonds, while the Premium Plus requires 999 diamonds. The difference between the two variants is that in the latter, you will receive a jump start of 50 levels, which will unlock a pack of rewards instantly. Moreover, you are also eligible for the repeatable reward after level 150.

Free Fire Synthetic Strike Booyah Pass Ring

You can also upgrade your pass through the Booyah Pass ring (Image via Garena)

Besides the traditional route to upgrade the Free Fire Booyah Pass, you have the option to upgrade the pass through the Booyah Pass Ring, which was also available for the previous iteration. It features BP Ring Tokens alongside Booyah Pass Premium Plus as the reward.

You can spend nine diamonds on a single spin and save slightly more on the pack of 10+1 spins since it is priced at 90 diamonds. Moreover, the Booyah Pass Premium and BP S8 Box are also available in the exchange section.

Given the low price of diamonds, some players might find it an attractive alternative to directly obtaining the pass.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, but players from the country can enjoy the same Booyah Pass in the MAX version of the game.

