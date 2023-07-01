New Booyah Pass Ring in Free Fire MAX: Rewards, how to get, and more

Alongside the new Booyah Pass for July, Garena has also introduced a new Booyah Pass Ring event in Free Fire MAX. As part of this new Luck Royale, you have a chance to receive the Booyah Pass Premium Plus or Premium variant for a lower cost. You will have to spend diamonds to make spins to receive the pass or collect the specific Ring Tokens.

The price of the spins in the Ring-themed Luck Royale has also been reduced to allow you to test your luck without actually breaking the bank. Here is a detailed overview of the Luck Royale and how you can get a Booyah Pass at a discounted rate.

New Booyah Pass Ring starts in Free Fire MAX

The new Free Fire Booyah Pass Ring Luck Royale was incorporated into Free Fire MAX on July 1, 2023, and it will run for the same duration as the July Booyah Pass. You can make spins to receive the premium version of the Booyah Pass at a lower price.

A single spin costs nine diamonds, while 11 spins require 90 diamonds. Upon making the spins, you will receive one of the items at random:

Booyah Pass Premium Plus

1x BP Ring Token

2x BP Ring Tokens

3x BP Ring Tokens

5x BP Ring Tokens

10x BP Ring Tokens

You can try your luck to get the premium variant of the pass for as low as nine diamonds.

You may exchange BP Ring Tokens for a number of rewards (Image via Garena)

In case you do not receive the pass, then you can also exchange BP Ring Tokens for other rewards. The items up for grabs are as follows:

Booyah Pass Premium Plus – 200x BP Ring Tokens

Booyah Pass Premium – 125x BP Ring Tokens

BP S7 Box – 10x BP Ring Tokens

100 BP EXP – 5x BP Ring Tokens

BP S7 Token – 3x BP Ring Tokens

Moreover, you can choose to hold on to the BP Ring Tokens and use them in the next Season's BP Ring event.

How to get Booyah Pass from new Ring-themed event

Here are the steps that you can follow to receive the Free Fire Booyah Pass Premium Season 7 at a lower price:

Step 1: After accessing your Free Fire MAX account, head to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: From the long list of available events, select Booyah Pass Ring.

Make spins using diamonds to receive the items (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins by spending diamonds.

Step 4: You can continue this process until you receive the Booyah Pass Premium Plus or accumulate sufficient tokens to exchange for your preferred item.

Step 5: Press the exchange button on the top right corner of the event interface to load the exchange section.

Step 6: Select the desired item from the list and then hit the exchange button to proceed.

If you receive the pass, it will automatically get activated, and you can complete a series of missions to receive rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes