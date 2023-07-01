Free Fire July Booyah Pass (Season 7) revealed: Price, main rewards, and more (MAX version)

With the start of a new month, a new Booyah Pass has arrived in Free Fire MAX for July. This iteration of the pass is based on the T.R.A.P. theme and brings several collectibles, from attractive outfits to a loot box, gun skin, and more. In order to claim all these items, you'll need to upgrade the pass and then work through the missions to receive the rewards.

However, even without upgrading, you may be eligible to receive a certain number of rewards, although these are in the minority. Here is a complete overview of the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for July, i.e., Season 7.

New Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 7 for July starts today

New July Booyah Pass is available in the game (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 7 commenced on July 1, 2023, and its release has opened the gates for the arrival of T.R.A.P.-themed items. You have the option to get an entire collection for a decent price i.e., by upgrading the pass.

What is the price of Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 7 for July?

You have two upgrade options (Image via Garena)

Garena has not changed the price of Free Fire July Booyah, and you may purchase one of the two variants. You can get the Premium variant by spending 499 diamonds, while the Premium Plus is priced at 999 diamonds. There is a two-point difference between the two variants.

The latter provides you with 50 levels, instantly unlocking the exclusive outfit, among other items. Secondly, you may raise the BP level to up to 200 and become eligible for recurring rewards.

List of Free Fire MAX July Booyah Pass rewards (Season 7)

There are two reward tracks in Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass: free and paid. However, the majority of the themed items are available in the latter. Some of the eye-catching items available in the new T.R.A.P. City Booyah Pass are as follows:

Level 1 – Booyah Pass Pet Choice

Level 10 – City Skyboard (free) and T.R.A.P. Hip Bundle

Level 20 – T.R.A.P. City Spirit Banner (free)

Level 30 – Grenade City Blaze

Level 40 – Pickup Truck City Rider

Level 50 – Turn It Up Sunglasses (free) and T.R.A.P. Street Bundle

Level 60 – T.R.A.P. City Spirit Avatar (free) and 4x BP S7 Tokens

Level 70 – Blast the City Skyboard

Level 80 – City Scanner Loot Box (free) and 4x BP S7 Tokens

Level 90 – 4x BP S7 Tokens

Level 91 – PARAFAL City Eyes

Level 100 – AK47 City on Fire and 4x BP S7 Tokens

Level 105, 110, 115, 120, and 125 – 4x BP S7 Tokens

Level 130 – City Dagger

Level 135 – 4x BP S7 Tokens

Level 140 – City Beat Backpack and 4x BP S7 Tokens

Level 145 – 4x BP S7 Tokens

Level 150 – Pet Skin: City Pub and 12x BP S7 Tokens

Level 151 and above – BP S7 Deluxe Box (Claim one reward every 1 Battle Pass level-up after crossing 150 level)

You should purchase the Booyah Pass only if you are confident enough in your ability to work through the missions to earn BP EXP and gain levels.

