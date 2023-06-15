Is Free Fire Booyah Pass worth buying?

The Booyah Pass was launched in Free Fire at the start of 2023, and it replaced the game's Elite Pass system. It runs on a monthly basis since Garena releases a new season at the start of every month. Further, it introduces a bunch of new themed items to the battle royale title. Essentially, you have to complete a series of tasks to earn BP EXP and subsequently level up to earn a series of tasks.

The free track of prizes is open to everyone, but you must upgrade your pass to receive the premium items. You will have to pay diamonds to upgrade the pass, and here is an outline of whether the Booyah Pass is worth the expenditure.

Is the Free Fire Booyah Pass a good buy?

You have two upgrade options for the Booyah Pass – the Premium variant comes in at 499 diamonds and unlocks premium rewards. You may gain BP EXP to reach up to 150 levels. On the other hand, the Premium Plus is stacked at 999 diamonds and provides a head start of 50 levels.

Moreover, in this case, you may also claim the repeatable rewards after the 150 level, up until the 200. The prizes in both variants are the same, but you will receive an additional BP Deluxe Box in the latter.

Every Free Fire Booyah Pass includes a permanent gun skin, two permanent outfits (one can be customized using special tokens), and several other collectables, like skins for backpack, loot box, Gloo Wall, surfboard, and sometimes even a melee weapon. However, it does not end there; you are also eligible for additional avatars, banners, and vouchers.

At 499 diamonds, the Free Fire Booyah Pass provides a very compelling value proposition since the similar items in the store are way too costly. As a result, these are worthwhile investments to get an entire collection of items, unless you do not find them attractive.

Moreover, the pass runs for about a month, ensuring you have sufficient time to make an informed decision after seeing the available rewards.

Steps to purchase Free Fire Booyah Pass

You may follow the given instructions to purchase the Booyah Pass:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and access the Booyah Pass section.

You have two upgrade options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the Upgrade button to confirm your purchase to get the selected variant. The diamonds will get spent and you will receive the Booyah Pass.

You must be careful while selecting, as you can purchase one of the two options. Moreover, this cannot be changed.

Note: Since Free Fire is blocked in India, players from the country are advised not to download or play the title on their devices. Nonetheless, they may play the MAX version of the battle royale game, which is not on the list of blocked applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes