Free Fire Change Your Fate event leaked: Servers, start date and more

Garena has been actively releasing new events in Free Fire, and a recent leak suggests that a new Change Your Fate event is on its way to the battle royale title. Several data miners have shared the details about the upcoming event on their Instagram handle, so there is some credibility to these leaks. Based on the information we have, players will likely be given an opportunity to receive many attractive rewards at a bargain during the Change Your Fate event.

The new leaks have the entire community excited as players can get many items at a discount. The following section takes you through all the available information regarding the upcoming event in Free Fire.

New Change Your Fate event in Free Fire leaked

Multiple data miners, including @smarclown_, venom.ofc, and more, have shared the posters for the upcoming Change Your Fate event in Free Fire. The event is expected to commence on the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers on June 19, 2023. As per the poster, it will continue until June 25, 2023.

You can try your luck and attempt spins. You may then become eligible to purchase your desired item from the prize pool at a discounted rate.

Moreover, as per the leaked screenshot of the event interface, you will also be able to refresh the prize pool if you aren't interested in any of the items available. However, this will require you to spend diamonds.

The introduction of the event will undoubtedly be an excellent opportunity for you to expand your in-game collection without breaking the bank. Nonetheless, it is essential to note that the event details are based on leaks shared by data miners. As a result, the announcement must be taken with a grain of salt since the developers may not incorporate the event in the battle royale title.

Other ongoing events and Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX

Multiple Spider Verse-themed events are still accessible on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Players on the Indian server have plenty of opportunities to accumulate an array of attractive cosmetics. Two Ring-themed Luck Royales, alongside a Faded Wheel and Moco Store, are currently available in the Luck Royale section. A special Lock-In event is also accessible within Free Fire MAX, featuring a Sonorous Graffiti unisex bundle.

Players also have a few days before the completion of the events that are part of the Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse collaboration, and they can still collect the Punk Guitar Skyboard and Spider-Sense emote.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, all players from the country are advised to refrain from participating in the battle royale. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version of the game, which is not on the list of banned apps.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes