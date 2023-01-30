Free Fire Holi-themed items leaked (2023)

Fresh information pertaining to Free Fire's Holi-themed items has come to light. This is one of the many leaks that have made their way to the public domain since the OB38 update. As per the available information, the developers will release multiple bundles and a mythic emote alongside several other themed items.

The information was uploaded by a prominent data miner, who goes by the Instagram handle VIP Clown and is responsible for numerous prior leaks. However, no timeline has been set to include these items in the game.

Read through the following section to learn more about Free Fire's Holi-themed items.

Free Fire leaks: Corrupted Vein Bundle and other Holi-themed items may come to the game in future

In a recent Instagram post, VIP Clown shared a preview of Holi-themed items that might be incorporated into Free Fire. The list of cosmetics in the said post includes the following:

Corrupted Vein Bundle

Bionic Vagabond Bundle

Techno Blast

Techno Sickle

Techno Chopper

Pan – Technojoy

Techno Joy Loot Box

Gloo Wall – Technojoy

Techno Joy Backpack

Motorbike – Techno Joy

Aside from providing a glimpse at the soon-to-be-released items, data miners have remained silent on how these items will be acquired upon their release. However, similar to previous events, it can be assumed that just a small number of these will be provided for free, with the remainder will require the expenditure of diamonds.

It is noteworthy to emphasize that the information provided in the article constitutes mere leaks and, therefore, might not be 100% accurate. It is best to take these details with a grain of salt, as it is unclear whether Garena will include the purported items in the battle royale title.

Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale leaks

Several data miners recently came up with new leaks into the upcoming Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale event on the Indian server. Given the leaked details that have come to light, Sickly Sweet PARAFAL will be making its way into the game shortly.

Additionally, the female counter of the existing Lord Baroque Bundle i.e., Lady Baroque will become accessible in Diamond Royale, which is set to renew in eight days. Besides this, the price of spins will also be revised slightly, but there are no details available about the same so far.

However, it is safe to assume that Garena might make an official announcement about the upcoming Luck Royales as well as the Holi-themed items in the coming days.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play Free Fire. However, they may engage in the MAX version.

