What is Level Up Pass in Free Fire MAX and how to get cheap diamonds from it?

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies that players have at their disposal in Free Fire MAX. They play a vital role within the battle royale title, and individuals will have to utilize them to purchase exclusive items.

The primary way to acquire diamonds is through an in-game top-up, but users can also grab a bargain with methods like the Level Up Pass. Those on the Indian server can purchase this particular pass for ₹190 and receive 800 diamonds in total.

Further details on the Level Up Pass are provided in the section below.

Details about Level Up Pass in Free Fire MAX

The Level Up Pass is a unique pass in Free Fire MAX that rewards players with diamonds as they progress through the levels.

As mentioned previously, the Level Up Pass is priced at ₹190 on the Indian server and provides 800 diamonds in return. The following are the different levels at which individuals will be able to claim the in-game currency:

Claimable at level 2: 200 diamonds

Claimable at level 4: 50 diamonds

Claimable at level 6: 50 diamonds

Claimable at level 8: 50 diamonds

Claimable at level 10: 50 diamonds

Claimable at level 13: 50 diamonds

Claimable at level 16: 50 diamonds

Claimable at level 20: 50 diamonds

Claimable at level 25: 50 diamonds

Claimable at level 30: 200 diamonds

In-game top-up is costlier (Image via Garena)

In comparison, the in-game top-up's closest alternative gives players 310 diamonds for ₹240. This makes the Level Up Pass significantly less expensive and more rewarding. However, players should be aware that they can only purchase the pass once in the battle royale game.

How to purchase the Level Up Pass in Free Fire MAX

The process to purchase the pass (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps outlined below to acquire the Level Up Pass in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1; After you open the game, tap on the Diamond icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Next, select the Level Up Pass from the options on the left side.

Step 3: Tap on the ₹190 option and make the purchase. Use your preferred payment method to complete the procedure.

Once the Level Up Pass has been acquired, you can claim diamonds by tapping on the Claim button.

An alternative method for cheap diamonds

Memberships are an alternative available to you (Image via Garena)

An excellent alternative method to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX is through Memberships. There are two kinds of Membership in the game: Weekly and Monthly. The former costs ₹159, while the latter costs ₹799.

The benefits of the two Memberships are listed below:

Weekly

Diamonds: 450 (100 directly and 350 as daily sign-in, i.e., 50 each day)

Other rewards: Weekly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, Second Chance, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Monthly

Diamonds: 2600 (500 directly and 2100 as daily sign-in, i.e., 70 each day)

Other rewards: Monthly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, 5x Second Chance, 7x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 7x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Apart from this, the special airdrops which appear on rare occasions also provide the currency for a low price.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes