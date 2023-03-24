Free Fire M1014 Scorpio Shatter Evo gun skin leaked

Garena Free Fire's OB39 update was officially launched on March 22, 2023, with some exciting new items, including characters, pets, emotes, events, cosmetics, and so much more. Before the patch was released, multiple dataminers were able to circulate a bunch of leaks that revealed all the upcoming content that could be expected to be part of the OB39 update.

It was revealed in-game that the patch's content would not be released immediately after the OB39 update's launch, but would be launched at a later date. The Scorpio Shatter Evo gun skin has been leaked for the M1014 shotgun and is expected to be added to Free Fire next month. According to speculation, it'll boast red, silver, and black colors.

Free Fire cosmetics coming to OB39 update along with M1014 Scorpio Shatter Evo gun

Adding new gun skins for all weapons in Free Fire is a common practice by Garena, as this makes the title feel fresh. When the Advance Server for the game's OB39 update opened its gates around two weeks ago, players who were lucky enough to be selected got a glimpse of some of the things to expect in the official patch.

A new Scorpio event bundle is expected to be released soon, and the Scorpio Shatter gun skin will be an unlockable item in that cosmetic collection. The M1014 will receive plenty of upgrades up to level 8, and players will also be able to customize the firing and reload sounds made by the firearm during gameplay.

Orion wielding the M1014 with Scorpion Shatter gun skin (Image via Garena)

The bundle will also feature a plethora of new outfits, weapons, and emotes that can be unlocked by redeeming diamonds and Free Fire tokens.

There have also been several other OB39 leaks circulated by dataminers that revealed other game modes and items that could be expected in the future along with the Scorpio Shatter gun skin. Some of the new modes include Pet Smash, Triple Wolves, Lone Wolf Cup, and more.

The update also introduced a new character named "Orion," a mercenary who gained formidable powers after a biological transformation. Additionally, existing characters that include Xayne, Dasha, Otho, and Ford will have modified abilities through character adjustments. This applies to weapons too for the sole purpose of optimizing the game and improving the overall experience for players.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players are not authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on app stores and can be played.

