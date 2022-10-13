Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event to start from 24 October on India server, leaks suggest

Diamonds are the premium in-game currencies in Free Fire MAX, and users need to spend their real money to load this virtual currency into their FF MAX accounts. This is why mobile gamers either seek a free or at least cheaper way to get diamonds.

Garena occasionally offers users the chance to grab more diamonds at a low cost. One such event through which they do so is the 100% Bonus Top-Up event. This particular Free Fire MAX event motivates gamers to top-up a specific amount of diamonds, and they get extra diamonds as a bonus.

Data miners on social media handles often leak upcoming events to spot in the battle royale title. Likewise, a recent leak suggests that Free Fire MAX users on the Indian server may witness a 100% Bonus top-up event on 24 October 2022.

Free Fire MAX is likely to offer a Bonus Top-Up event in a few days, as per leaks

Instagram users @swagamingofc_ and @knightclown_ recently pushed a leak that revealed a poster of an upcoming event in Free Fire MAX called the 100% Bonus Top-Up event. The caption of the post reads:

"100% TOP UP BONUS AVAILABLE FROM 24TH OCTOBER FOR INDIA SERVER 🇮🇳"

As per the leakers, the event will commence on 24 October and continue until 29 October, exclusively on the Indian server in Free Fire MAX. Readers can also spot these dates on the poster shared by the leakers.

The poster advertises the event as users may get up to 1000 diamonds for free if they participate in the 100% Bonus Top-Up event. However, this is still a leak, and there is no guarantee that it will be released officially. That said, observing some past leaks through these Instagram handles, the said event is likely to be available as claimed.

Almost a week ago, the @knightclown_ user, in collaboration with another data miner with username @gamingwithmodi, posted that there will be a 100% Bonus Top-Up event on 24 October, and this event will be a part of the mega event, Light Fest.

Even a few days after this leak, data miners are still revealing more explicit details about the same. This indicates that there is a very high chance for the Bonus event to arrive on the mentioned date.

The older unofficial post had leaked the following FF MAX events:

Criminal Royale - 12 October (which came true as this particular event is ongoing in the game)

M4A1 Evo Gun - 15 October

Diwali Pass - 18 October

Gift of light - 20 October

Light Royale - 21 October

100% Bonus Top-Up - 24 October

Readers must note that any information obtained from leaks is subject to change, and they must wait for official confirmation from Garena.

