Free Fire MAX August Elite Pass leaks: New bundles, start date, and other rewards

Some Free Fire MAX players rely exclusively on the Elite Pass to fulfill their quest to acquire a premium set of cosmetics. It offers multiple bundles and a collection of additional cosmetics for a fraction of the diamonds that would otherwise be necessary.

The developers incorporate a new pass every month that enables users to collect new themed items. The Elite Pass for July is currently available, and gamers are already looking forward to the release of the upcoming pass. In addition, the forthcoming incentives have also been leaked, offering a detailed preview of what users may anticipate in the coming days.

Read through for a detailed overview of the Free Fire MAX August Elite Pass (Season 51). Readers should bear in mind that information based on leaks is always subject to change.

Free Fire MAX August Elite Pass (Season 51): All you need to know

The current pass will end in 29 days (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX August Elite Pass will be made accessible at the beginning of the next month, just like every other pass that has been released before it. Gamers can acquire a pass for 499 diamonds, and the price may vary depending on the server. The Elite Bundle, on the other hand, will be available for 999 diamonds.

Players will also have the option to pre-order the Elite Bundle before its release to acquire a special reward.

Leaked rewards: Bundles, an emote, and more

A few important leaked rewards for the upcoming pass are as follows:

0 Badge: Chef’s Ride

5 Badges: Skilled Cook Avatar

10 Badges: Steamed Seafood Avatar

15 Badges: Aroma World Jacket

30 Badges: Pot of Luck Banner

40 Badges: Angry Cook T-Shirt

50 Badges: Cherry Chefmaster Bundle

80 Badges: M1873 – Golden Prosperity

100 Badges: Prosperous T-Shirt and Good Eats Backpack

125 Badges: Vector – Golden Prosperity

135 Badges: Pot of Luck Avatar

150 Badges: Skilled Cook Banner and Hot Pot Loot Box

195 Badges: Fake Death emote

200 Badges: Angry Cook Backpack

225 Badges: Crimson Knifemaster Bundle

It is essential to note that these are leaks, and Garena is yet to announce the upcoming pass. Moreover, the same rewards may or may not be available upon its release in August 2022. Players can watch the video above to catch a glimpse of the rewards.

Steps to purchase Free Fire MAX August Elite Pass on its release

Players may follow the steps outlined below to acquire the pass in the battle royale title:

Step 1: Users should sign in to their account and open the Elite Pass section.

Select one of the two available variants (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must click the upgrade button and choose the preferred option.

Players should note that they can only acquire one of the two variants.

Gamers can confirm the purchase to activate the pass (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they should confirm their purchase, and the pass will be activated.

The players’ job is not done after acquiring the pass, as they will have to grind through the missions to earn badges to become eligible for rewards. These badges can also be acquired using diamonds as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far