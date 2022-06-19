Which Free Fire players can get V Badge for free?

The V Badge has sparked the interest of many Free Fire players. Due to its popularity, most of the game’s community is actively looking for ways to obtain it. Users must join the Partner Program to get the specific badge.

All of the players can't register and join the special program. To be eligible for a spot, they must fulfill the specific requirements set up by the developers.

In essence, the Partner Program is an initiative by Garena to help content creators by giving them numerous perks and benefits, one of which is the V Badge.

Note: Users from India are advised to avoid playing Free Fire because it is banned in the country. They may, however, play the MAX version because it was not featured in the list of prohibited apps.

Who are the Free Fire players eligible to get V Badge for free?

As previously stated, the Partner Program is intended for content creators and those working in fields related to the game. Consequently, they are the only ones eligible to join the program and receive the V Badge.

However, the requirements must also be met to become a part. The specific ones are as follows:

Content creators that feature more than 1,00,000 subscribers

Those who have 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days

There must be 3,00,000 channel views in the previous 30 days

YouTubers should have consistency in their social media activity and content quality

The content should be clean, non-offensive, and engaging

Individuals must possess professionalism and a willingness to work hard

Creators need to have a passion for gaming and drive to succeed together

It is crucial to note that meeting these requirements will not guarantee them a spot in this particular program. There will be an internal review procedure, and only the best candidates will get selected by Garena.

How to join the Partner Program and get the V Badge

The steps that players can follow to join the Partner Program are listed below:

Step 1: Go to Partner Program’s website and press the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: Users will then be redirected to a Google Form, where they can input the required details into the text field.

The details have to be entered into the text fields (Image taken from Google Form)

Step 3: Finally, they may submit a specific form to complete the application for the program.

Later, players can wait for a response from the developers regarding the Partner Program. If selected, they will be able to get the V Badge and tons of other benefits.

Other perks of the Partner Program

Perks that get provided as a result of the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Apart from the V Badge, those who become a part of the Partner Program will also be able to get their hands on numerous other benefits. The ones listed on the official website are as follows:

In-game rewards, custom room cards and even diamonds

Users will get advance access to content

Feature on the game’s social media handles

Access to the game’s observer client

Attractive in-game codes to perform giveaways

Access to communication with Free Fire’s team

Exclusive merchandise

Special invites to tournaments and esports events

Apart from this, financial compensation is also provided. Nonetheless, users should note that it is only for the channels with more than 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire content.

