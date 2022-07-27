Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53 (October) leaks: New bundle, and more details

With every Free Fire MAX Elite Pass release, a new set of cosmetic collections makes its way to the battle royale title. Gamers find it to be the easiest and best way to get their hands on items like outfits and several other skins for a lower cost.

However, these passes run only for a month, and gamers have to complete missions to acquire badges to unlock rewards during this period. They also have the option to purchase badges to get the rewards as well. Here's everything known about October's Elite Pass, thanks to leaks.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53 price and rewards leaked

Pricing

The existing pass ends in a few days (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53 is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2022, and will be available to gamers until the end of the month. Even before its release, users will also have the option to pre-order it for 999 diamonds to acquire additional cosmetics.

Users can also proceed with the purchase after its release if that's what they prefer. The Elite Pass on the Indian server will cost gamers 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will cost them 999 diamonds. These prices may vary depending on the server.

Leaked rewards

The rewards for the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass for October have also been leaked months before its release. This comes even before the introduction of the pass for August. The list of items that might be up for grabs upon its release may include the following:

Motor Bike – Ice Ghost at 0 Badge

Ninja Blade Avatar at 5 Badges

Flame Oni Avatar Avatar at 10 Badges

Blizzard Runner Jacket at 15 Badges

Weapon Royale Voucher at 20 Badges

Ice Oni Banner at 30 Badges

Flame Endure Jacket and Diamond Royale Voucher at 40 Badges

Windfrost Shinobi Bundle and Diamond Royale Voucher at 50 Badges

Diamond Royale Voucher at 60 Badges

Burning Ninja Dagger at 80 Badges

Weapon Royale Voucher at 90 Badges

Ninja Fusion T-Shirt and Cursed Anger Backpack at 100 Badges

Flame Oni Banner at 115 Badges

Bizon – Soul Stealth at 125 Badges

Ice Oni Avatar Avatar at 135 Badges

Ninja Blade Banner and Haunt Altar Loot Box at 150 Badges

Ice Ghost Backpack and Ninja Stand emote at 200 Badges

Ice Ghost Skyboard and Firestorm Shinobi Bundle at 225 Badges

Steps to purchase Free Fire MAX Elite Pass on its release

Users may purchase the Elite Pass within a few minutes by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Players should open their accounts and access the Elite Pass section.

Gamers can get one of the two variants (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can now hit the upgrade button and select the preferred option.

This step is essential as users may only select one to upgrade.

Confirm the purchase to activate the pass (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the purchase has been confirmed, the pass will be activated. Players can now collect all the rewards as well.

Note: It is important to highlight that these are just the leaked rewards, and readers must take this information with a pinch of salt. These rewards are subject to change and may or may not be part of the pass upon release.

