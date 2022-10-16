Free Fire MAX Fang Top-Up event for India server leaked

The top-up event is one of the most regular events in Free Fire MAX. The developers usually offer new releases such as new characters, pets, emotes, gloo wall skins, and more, via this particular event.

In an upcoming top-up event, users may see a new pet called Fang as hinted by a recent leak. The OB36 update confirmed the release of the new pet in the game.

However, the official exact date is still unknown. Data miners on social handles leaked that the pet may arrive on October 18 on the Free Fire MAX Indian server via a top-up event. A couple of more exciting rewards have been revealed in the same leaks.

Free Fire MAX Fang top-up event to arrive on October 18, leaks suggest

Fang is a new pet in Free Fire MAX and has an ability called Wolf Pact. It grants HP if it is not full and EP when the former is full to the user when a teammate is knocked down. The pet has not been released in the game yet.

As per the recent leaks shared by the Instagram handles @macbruh_ff and @venom.ofc_, this new pet will be released via a top-up event called the Fang Top-Up, which will commence on October 18 and will continue until October 23.

If the leaks are to be believed, there will be three rewards in the top-up event: the Fang pet, its skin called Lava Fang, and an emote called Sitdown!. Users will be able to claim these at absolutely no cost. All they will have to do is top-up the specified amount of diamonds and claim the rewards without spending a single diamond.

The post reveals that users may have to top-up 100 diamonds to get the Fang pet and its skin and top-up 500 diamonds to get the Sitdown! emote. However, they should be mindful that these are just leaks. There is no guarantee that the event will arrive on the same date with every reward and diamond top-up requirement as claimed by leakers.

If the leaks come true, users may get the rewards pet by doing a top-up. They may follow the guide in the section below:

How to do top-up in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX in-game top-up center (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps to top-up via the in-game center:

Step 1: Log into your FF MAX ID and head to the top-up section by tapping the diamond icon from the lobby.

Log into your FF MAX ID and head to the top-up section by tapping the diamond icon from the lobby. Step 2: You will see multiple options there. Tap on the preferred one to proceed.

You will see multiple options there. Tap on the preferred one to proceed. Step 3: A payment confirmation window will pop-up. Confirm the payment and the diamonds will be credited to your ID. Also, if there are top-up events ongoing, the eligible rewards will also be unlocked.

Poll : 0 votes