Free Fire MAX Goodbye Incubator event leaked: Start date, servers and more details

Garena published an in-game announcement a few weeks ago announcing the discontinuation of Incubator and Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX. In light of this, a new event titled “Goodbye Incubator” has been recently leaked by the popular data miner Saw Gaming, and it is set to commence on May 17, 2023.

The upcoming event will essentially be available for the India and Bangladesh servers and will feature exclusive costume bundles, including the themed Dino suits. Players will likely have to exchange the relevant tokens to get their hands on the available outfits.

In the section below, fans can find more details about the Goodbye Incubator event in Free Fire MAX.

Upcoming Free Fire MAX Goodbye Incubator event leaked

The Free Fire MAX Goodbye Incubator event will run for around four weeks after it commences on May 17, 2023. According to the leaked image posted by the data miner, the event will come to a conclusion on June 13, 2023, giving the game’s community ample time to get their hands on the exclusive rewards.

Similar to most web events, players will essentially have to spend diamonds to have a shot at receiving the costume bundles. Consequently, those who are interested can keep the in-game currency ready.

In another post on Instagram, Saw Gaming further revealed a few costume bundles that will be present as part of the event. They are as follows:

Cave Monster Suit

Chicken Suit

Moo (Cow Suit)

Yellow Worker Suit

Pink Dino

Rainbow Dino

Tiger Suit

Blue Dino

These costume bundles will be the main highlights, and users will have many other rewards to fetch. However, it is worth noticing that these are only leaks, and Garena hasn’t yet confirmed the event, so it must be taken with a grain of salt.

Nonetheless, given how trustworthy the previous leaks have been from the data miner, there is a very high probability of him being accurate.

Discontinuation of Incubator and Diamond Royale

Here is the message they posted in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

On April 21, 2023, Garena posted “Changes to Luck Royale” in Free Fire MAX's News section. The news shocked the community as they learned about the discontinuation of the Incubator and Diamond Royale. The message posted by them read:

“Please note that from June 1 2023 onwards, Diamond Royale and Incubator will no longer be available and existing vouchers for both events cannot be used after this date.”

They also added that players should use their remaining vouchers before May 31, 2023, as they will be rendered invalid after that.

