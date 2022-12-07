Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 31 start date, rank reset, leaked rewards, and more

Free Fire MAX currently features two separate rankings, one for the battle royale and the other for the clash squad. This rank season runs for about two months, during which the players compete with others to advance their rank and receive more valuable rewards.

The current Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 30 will conclude in a few days. Players' standings will be reset, and they will be given incentives in accordance with their achievements throughout the current season.

Everyone is looking forward to the forthcoming ranked season, so keep reading to find out more!

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 31 details

The Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 30 will conclude on December 9, 2022. The new Season 31 will start on the same day; however, the ranked matches will be inaccessible for a few hours in between this period.

Users attempting to access the mode will receive an error message, "Ranked season has ended." They will essentially have to wait until the start of next season to enjoy ranked matches.

Rewards

The rewards for the Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 31 have been leaked months in advance. Usually, users will receive attractive banners, avatars, and a jacket, among other rewards. Some of these are as follows:

BR-Ranked S31 Heroic Jacket

MP40 – S31 Exclusive: A124

BR – Ranked S31 Silver banner

BR – Ranked S31 Gold banner

BR – Ranked S31 Platinum banner

BR – Ranked S31 Diamond banner

BR – Ranked S31 Heroic banner

BR – Ranked S31 Master banner

BR – Ranked S31 Heroic avatar

BR – Ranked S31 Master avatar

Additionally, users are also eligible to receive the exclusive Grandmaster banner and more depending on the rank they end up in. They might also receive an emote for a limited time upon reaching particular ranks.

Rank reset

Upon the end of every ranked season in the battle royale title, the ranks are soft reset to create a slightly leveled playing field. The new ranks will depend on the players' performance in the previous season. The exact details of the same are as follows:

Bronze 1 and 2 will drop down to Bronze 1

Bronze 3 and Silver 1 will drop down to Bronze 2

Silver 2 and 3 will drop down to Silver 1

Gold 1 and 2 will drop down to Silver 2

Gold 3 and 4 will drop down to Silver 3

Platinum 1 and 2 will drop down to Gold 1

Platinum 3 and 4 will drop down to Gold 2

Diamond 1 will drop down to Gold 3

Diamond 2 will drop down to Gold 4

Diamond 3 and 4 will drop down to Platinum 3

Heroic will drop down to Platinum 3

Master will drop down to Diamond 1

Thus, this rank drop presents an excellent opportunity for individuals to again begin their trek to the top of the rank ladder in Free Fire MAX.

