Free Fire MAX Scorpio Top-Up 3 leaked: Start date, servers, rewards, and more

A fresh leak has surfaced regarding the upcoming Free Fire MAX top-up event ahead of its official release. Well-known Indian data miner @pureleaks_ofc divulged some details about the Scorpio Top-Up 3 in a recent Instagram post. Similar to the two previous iterations, it will grant players free Scorpio-themed cosmetics if they purchase the required number of diamonds while the event is underway.

Free Fire MAX Scorpio Top-Up 3 event leaked ahead of its release

@pureleaks_ofc displayed the rewards as well as the requirements associated with the new Scorpio Top-Up 3 event in Free Fire MAX on his Instagram page.

Get free Pet Skin: Scorpio Fang on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get free Katana – Scorpio on the purchase of 300 diamonds

The event will reportedly be available to players on the Indian and the Bangladeshi servers from May 16, 2023. Since top-up events generally run for about a week, they can expect Scorpio Top-Up 3 to be available until May 22, 2023, if it is added to the game.

Players will likely have plenty of time to meet the requirements and receive the rewards. They are expected to receive the pet skin and the Katana free of cost on the purchase of 300 diamonds, which is an added incentive to get the premium in-game currency.

This revelation is from credible leakers, but one should wait until the developers officially announce the top-up event for confirmation.

Previous Scorpio top-up events in Free Fire MAX

Garena has previously launched multiple Scorpio-themed top-up events in Free Fire MAX. The first event was added on May 3, 2023, and was available until May 8, 2023. It provided a Scorpio Dagger and an M60 – Sublime Scorpio for free. The only caveat was that individuals had to purchase 300 diamonds to get both items in their accounts.

The second top-up event kicked off recently on May 9, 2023, and is still available in the battle royale title. It features a total of three rewards that can be availed for free when one purchases 500 diamonds: Pan – Scorpio, Motorbike – Scorpio, and Scorpio Glare.

