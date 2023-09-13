Free Fire Monster Ring event leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

Ring-based events have become a regular occurrence in Free Fire, and Garena periodically releases new ones. Recently, data miners, including @macbruh_ff, leaked a Monster Ring event, which will reportedly give players a variety of exclusive goodies, such as a gun skin and costume bundles. The event is expected to begin very soon, and players will need to spend diamonds to obtain the items that will come with it.

The Monster Ring is believed to be a replacement for the DMC Ring, scheduled to end on September 14, 2023. This article takes a look at all the details about the rumored event.

Everything known about the rumored Free Fire Monster Ring event so far

Data miner @macbruh_ff took to his social media handles to share some information about the rumored Free Fire Monster Ring event that is expected to begin on September 14, 2023, and end on September 27, 2023. According to reports, it will be available for the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers.

The primary rewards of the Monster Ring are rumored to include the Monster Attack Scar (with increased fire rate and accuracy), Cobalt Monster Club Bundle, Scarlet Monster Club Bundle, and Monster Transformer Sports Car. Besides these exclusive items, the event might feature some other miscellaneous rewards.

As mentioned above, players will have to spend diamonds to make spins in the Monster Ring and have a shot at the available prize pool. There will also likely be tokens present in the pool, which players can exchange for the rewards they wanted to receive but couldn’t.

Given that this information is speculative, and Garena hasn’t confirmed the event, players must take it with a pinch of salt.

Ongoing DMC Ring in Free Fire

The ongoing DMC Ring gives you access to the collaboration-themed items (Image via Garena)

DMC Ring recently returned to Garena's battle royale title, offering players exclusive Free Fire x Devil May Cry-themed items. The collaboration took place earlier this year and resulted in the release of numerous cosmetics and events.

The ongoing DMC Ring provides the following rewards:

Hunter Dante Bundle Hunter Nero Bundle Let’s Rock Baby emote Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle Cavaliere R

Those interested in obtaining the collaboration items must act quickly, as this event will end shortly. This may be the best chance to acquire them, as they are unlikely to be available again soon.

