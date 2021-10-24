Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass leaked rewards, release date, bundles, and more

Cosmetics are in high demand among Free Fire players, owing to their eye-catching appearances. Out of all the options accessible in the game, the Elite Pass unquestionably offers the most diverse assortment of themed items, including costumes, skins, and more.

Garena introduces a new Elite Pass at the start of each month, allowing users to earn items as they advance through it. They must earn badges by completing a series of missions to progress.

The Elite Pass for October will be ending shortly, heightening gamers' anticipation for cosmetics that will be added to the game. It is expected that the pre-order for the Free Fire Season 42 Elite Bundle might commence soon.

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass leaks

Since the new pass starts at the beginning of the month, players can expect to receive the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 on 1 November. Upon its launch, they will have the option to upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds.

Usually, the leaks for the rewards of a particular Elite Pass surface in advance. Here is a list of leaked items, including the bundles:

Sports Car - Beastly Wrath at 0 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Dark Wings (Head) at ten badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Fire Breath Jacket at 15 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Fire Breath Vest at 40 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Burning Horns Bundle at 50 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Beastly Basher at 80 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Beastly Wrath Skyboard at 100 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Grenade - Snister Legend at 125 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Beastly Wrath Loot Box (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Beastly Wrath backpack at 200 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Flaring Beast Bundle at 225 badges (Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube)

Also Read

Players can watch the video above for a detailed overview of all the leaked items for the Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass.

It is essential to emphasize that these items are just leaks and need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as the developers have yet to reveal the Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer