Free Fire Season 48 Elite pass rewards for May 2022 leaked: New bundles and skins revealed

With the Elite Pass in Free Fire, players can collect a myriad of themed cosmetics at a significantly lower cost than they would pay if they were to purchase such items from the game's store. Gamers will have to either complete missions to earn badges or purchase them directly through the given section to progress through the pass to acquire the items.

Fortunately for users, this pass is issued every month. It includes at least two bundles, one male and one female, and various additional items such as backpacks, jackets, gun skins, and more.

Aside from that, leaks for future passes typically appear a few months in advance, providing an overview of the items that may be available in the upcoming pass. Thus, users can make up their minds and decide to save or purchase diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from installing or playing it.

Free Fire Season 48 Elite Pass for May leaked

The leaks for the Free Fire 48 Elite Pass are given by a well-known data miner known as Smart Clown, who is infamous for revealing collaborations and events before they are scheduled to take place, which lends credibility to the information. These are on the internet even before the start of Season 47 Elite Pass. The rewards are as follows:

Tuk Tuk – Checkered King at 0 badge

War of Chess at 5 badges

AN94 – Checkered Knight at 10 badges

Checkmate Warrioress at 15 badges

Knight Mind Banner at 30 badges

Checkmate General (Top) and Knight Mind Avatar at 40 badges

Checkmate Dame Bundle at 50 badges

VSS Checkered Knight at 80 badges

Checkmate T-shirt and Knight Gleam Skyboard at 100 badges

Rook Master Banner at 115 badges

Grenade – Checkered King at 125 badges

Rook Master Avatar at 135 badges

Art of Chess banner and Board Gallop loot box at 150 badges

Come and Dance emote at 170 badges

Checkered King Backpack at 195 badges

Mind Game Backpack at 200 badges

Checkmate Knight Bundle at 225 badges

It is essential to note that these are mere leaks, and the actual rewards on the release may vary. Gamers can catch a glimpse of the rewards in the video given above.

Expected price

The price of the pass is expected to be the same (Image via Garena)

The price of this Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 for the month of May is expected to be the same. Users must spend 499 diamonds on the Elite Pass, while the Elite Bundle will set them back by 999 diamonds. It is essential to note that the price may vary slightly.

Moreover, gamers will also have the option to pre-order the pass a few days before its release.

