Free Fire TRAP Ring event leaked: Rewards, start date, and more (MAX version)

TRAP-themed events and the Booyah Pass provide a wide range of exclusive items like costumes, skins, and more in Free Fire and its MAX version. Even more content is expected to drop in the game during the 6th-anniversary celebrations. A recent leak posted by @maaxleakersofc revealed one of the upcoming events, TRAP Ring, which is set to offer players the TRAP Chromawhite Bundle and TRAP Chromablack Bundle.

The leaks have come from the popular data miner @maaxleakersofc, who has been pretty accurate with his leaks, unveiling new events and more. Further details about the TRAP Ring event are provided in the section below.

New Free Fire event: Start date and more details of upcoming TRAP Ring leaked (MAX version)

As per the leaks posted by @maaxleakersofc, the TRAP Ring event will commence for the Indian server on July 7, 2023, and will last until July 20, 2023. As mentioned, it will offer the TRAP Chromawhite Bundle and TRAP Chromablack Bundle alongside a few other themed rewards.

The two costume bundles will trigger effects when knocking down enemies and switching weapons, enhancing your overall experience on the battlefield. Like all previous ring-based events, you'll have to spend diamonds to get your hands on these two outfits.

It is worth noting that the image posted by @maaxleakersofc is simply a leak, and Garena has not confirmed the event so far. Regardless, since the leaker is a credible source with a good track record, the leak about the TRAP Ring event is likely accurate.

More leaks around the 6th-anniversary celebrations

More details about the 6th-anniversary celebrations were revealed by another leak. Until now, only a few events were part of the festivities in the Indian server of the battle royale title. However, the leaks posted by @exnt_ff and @topleaks_ff show that the 6th-anniversary celebrations will start in full swing from July 7, 2023.

Accordingly, users can expect the arrival of tons of new events, using which they can get their hands on both paid and free rewards in the game. These will last for a couple of weeks, keeping them engaged until the game's next update.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players from the nation should avoid playing or downloading the game on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, they can continue enjoying the MAX version since it was not banned in the nation.

