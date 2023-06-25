Free Fire TRAP Ring event leaked: Start date, server, rewards, and more

There has been an influx of new Ring-themed Luck Royales in Free Fire since the release of the previous update, and a new leak has come in suggesting a similar upcoming event. As per an Instagram post shared by popular dataminer maaxleakersofc, a new TRAP-themed Ring event may be incorporated into select servers of the battle royale title.

The dataminer is notorious for leaking upcoming events before their official release, which lends credence to their claims about the upcoming Luck Royale's release. According to a video they shared, it will be accessible to players on India and Bangladesh's servers.

Moreover, it is likely to kick off on July 7, 2023, and continue for a couple of weeks. The following section takes you through all the available details about the leaked Ring-themed event in the game.

New Free Fire TRAP-themed Luck Royale leaked

As per the leaked video posted on Instagram, the new TRAP-themed Luck Royale is expected to feature a range of exclusive cosmetics. The prize pool may include the following collectibles:

T.R.A.P Chromablack Bundle

T.R.A.P Chromawhite Bundle

T.R.A.P Alpha Bundle

T.R.A.P Primo Bundle

Based on the previous as well as the existing Ring Luck Royales, one spin in the leaked event will likely set you back by 20 diamonds. At the same time, you will be able to make 11 spins for 200 diamonds. Based on the leaked video, it is also expected that you will be able to use the Universal Ring Tokens to redeem a variety of exciting rewards, including the four bundles.

Even though the dataminer was proved accurate when leaking earlier events, the details should always be taken with a grain of salt since the Luck Royale may or may not be added to the battle royale title.

Existing Ring-themed events in Free Fire MAX

Two Ring-themed events are live in Free Fire MAX Indian server. The first one relaunches the coveted Golden Shade Bundle and its accompanying outfits into the battle royale title. In the meantime, the second includes an entire collection of UZI and M4A1 skins.

There are no free spins in either case, and you are required to spend diamonds to receive any item from the prize pool. You may need to make spins worth a few thousand diamonds to receive the item or collect sufficient Universal Ring Tokens to redeem them.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players should refrain from playing the game. They may play the MAX version instead.

