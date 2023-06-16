Free Fire Mythical Ring: Get Golden Shade Bundle and other rewards (MAX version)

The Golden Shade bundle, alongside several other exclusive outfits, including Golden Wraith Bundle, Navy Shade Bundle, and more, has become available again in Free Fire MAX. These are being offered as rewards in the newly launched Mythical Ring Luck Royale, which was added to the game on June 16, 2023. The posters for this Ring-themed event were leaked a few days ago, and Garena has now made it accessible.

Like any other Luck Royale, you'll have to spend diamonds to receive rewards. A complete overview of the event and the detailed procedure to obtain rewards is provided in the following sections.

New Mystical Ring provides Golden Shade Bundle and other rewards in Free Fire MAX

The new Free Fire MAX Mystical Ring with the Golden Shade Bundle as the grand prize will remain accessible until June 29, 2023. You have two options, one spin priced at 20 diamonds and 11 spins (10+1) priced at 200 diamonds. You will draw from the following prize pool:

Golden Shade Bundle

Golden Wraith Bundle

Navy Shade Bundle

Navy Wraith Bundle

Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

The items will be delivered randomly, and there is no fixed probability associated with them. Thus, some players may receive the outfits in spins worth a few hundred diamonds, while others may even have to spend thousands of diamonds.

Multiple outfits are available in the exchange section (Image via Garena)

If you have not received the outfits, you can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens that you've received for several attractive rewards. The options available in this section are:

Golden Shade Bundle – 250x Universal Ring Tokens

Golden Wraith Bundle – 250x Universal Ring Tokens

Navy Shade Bundle – 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Navy Wraith Bundle – 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Phantom Samurai Bundle – 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Phantom Empress Bundle – 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card – 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) – 10x Universal Ring Tokens

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Universal Ring Tokens

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Universal Ring Tokens

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Universal Ring Tokens

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment – 3x Universal Ring Tokens

Steps to get Golden Shade bundle and other rewards in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the instructions outlined below to get the Golden Shade Bundle and several other rewards through the newly launched Mystical Ring event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale area in Free Fire MAX by pressing the Luck Royale option from the menu.

Step 2: Select the Golden Shade option from the options available in the section.

New Mystical Ring Luck Royale has started in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make spins in Mystical Ring using diamonds.

Step 4: Continue this process until you have obtained the desired grand prize or have collected enough Universal Ring Tokens. In the second case, you can access the exchange section by pressing the button in the top right corner.

Step 5: Select the desired prize and then click the exchange button. Confirm the selection to receive the item.

The Universal Tokens from the Charge Buster Ring can also be used in this new Ring-themed event, which is an added advantage.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes