New Free Fire MAX Mystical Ring leaked: Rewards, start date and more details

According to the new batch of Free Fire MAX leaks, the exclusive Golden Shade Bundle may soon find its way into the battle royale with a new Mystical Ring event on the Indian server. Several data miners, including @sawgaming_2.0 and @macbruh_ff, have shared the Hindi and English posters for the new Luck Royale server on their Instagram accounts before its official release.

This new leak has got the entire community on their toes as Golden Shade Bundle was part of the first few Incubators and is undoubtedly a rare collectible. As a result, you will most likely have to spend a significant number of diamonds from your wallet to add this to your in-game collection.

A new Mystical Ring featuring Golden Shade Bundle might soon start in Free Fire MAX

According to leaked Mystical Ring posters released on Instagram accounts, the new Free Fire MAX event will take place on June 16, 2023, and this new Luck Royale will extend until June 29, 2023. Like other Ring-themed events, you would most likely have to spend diamonds to make spins directly for prizes or collect certain tokens and trade them for rewards.

The price of the spins is not expected to change and will likely remain the same. You will have to spend 20 diamonds on a single spin, while 10+1 spins will be available for a small bargain at 200 diamonds.

Another popular data miner, @smartclown, leaked a video of the Free Fire MAX event interface, which heightened the excitement. Accordingly, besides the Golden Shade Bundle, you likely see other accompanying rewards in the reward pool, including Navy Shade Bundle, Golden Wraith Bundle, and Phantom Samurai Bundle.

Although multiple data miners posted the leaks for the upcoming Mystic Ring, it should be taken with a grain of salt as it may not be 100% accurate. The developers may or may not add the Luck Royale, and the rewards might not be the same as discussed.

Leaks suggest an overhauled Free Fire MAX membership

The Instagram story by the data miner about the membership (Image via @sawgaming_2.0)

The membership update leaks were shared by @sawgaming_2.0 on his Instagram story. Accordingly, the developers might enhance the benefits offered without changing any price. They might adjust the number of diamonds provided in the membership while more daily rewards and better items will become part of it.

Currently, the weekly membership costs INR 159, while the monthly one costs INR 799, offering 450 and 2600 diamonds, respectively. Moreover, you also get to acquire even more rewards, making it further cost-effective.

