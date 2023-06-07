New Free Fire MAX Charge Buster Ring event leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

A new Free Fire leak has come to light, suggesting the introduction of a new Charge Buster Ring in the game. VIPClown, a popular data miner, in his recent Instagram posts, not only shared the posters of the upcoming Luck Royale but also posted a video of the event interface. According to the leaked details, the new event could be available to players on selected servers, and it will feature Charge Buster Good Job gun skin as the grand prize.

Individuals will have to spend diamonds to make spins to either collect the rewards or get the required codes to redeem the skin.

According to the data miner, the Luck Royale featuring Charge Buster Good Job will be available to Free Fire players in India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers. Based on the details from the leaked poster, it will start on June 8, 2023, and will most likely end on June 22, 2023.

The Charge Buster Ring will also provide special Universal Ring Tokens that can be used to redeem prizes in this Luck Royale and future Ring events with certain exceptions, making the overall event even more desirable.

VIPClown shared the preview of the Luck Royale in a separate post. Accordingly, the prize pool is expected to feature only the gun skin alongside the Universal Ring Tokens. Similar to some of the previous Ring-themed Luck Royales on the Indian server, the price of one spin is expected to be 20 diamonds. In contrast, 10+1 spins will likely cost 200 diamonds.

Since these are leaks and while they come from multiple data miners who have in the past provided several accurate details of the upcoming event, these details should be regarded with a grain of salt. Garena has not yet announced the event or the reward. However, players can get official word from the developers soon.

Free Fire Evo gun skin leaks

The data miners also shared details about the upcoming Evo gun skin. It will be called MP40 – Chromasonic and provide all the perks, including animation effects, abilities, kill effects, and more. Like other Evo gun skins, it will most likely be available in Faded Wheel, where you can spend diamonds to obtain the gun skin. However, all the perks will only be available after raising it to the highest level.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country are advised not to play the game. Instead, they may enjoy the same features in Free Fire MAX that is not on the list of banned applications.

