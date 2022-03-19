Free Fire x BTS collaboration event date speculations and all you must know

Free Fire has previously engaged in memorable global partnerships that have resulted in the addition of engaging content that players have embraced. With every crossover, gamers' expectations have risen, and the developers have barely disappointed them on this front.

Garena first hinted at a prospective collaboration with BTS in late February. Subsequently, they made the official announcement on 28 February. Since then, users have been waiting for events to commence, and it looks like this may happen shortly.

Note: This is just the expected date, and Garena is yet to announce the event's commencement.

Free Fire x BTS collaboration event speculated start date

Following the success of the Free Fire x Assassin's Creed collaboration, it is now time for the BTS crossover events to take center stage. The social media post regarding the partnership announcement read the following about the start of the events:

"The collaboration will see one of the world's most-streamed artists worldwide enter the world of Free Fire for a never-before-seen event later in March."

With the Free Fire OB33 update around the corner and expected to launch on 23 March, there is widespread speculation within the community that the partnership will launch shortly after that.

This notion by users is based on the fact that several earlier crossover events, notably Money Heist and the first of several McClaren collaboration activities, were added within a few days of the update.

These hints and announcements have only helped increase the degree of anticipation among the participants. In a recent video posted on the game's official Instagram account, the Korean band revealed that the partnership would include BTS's very own emotes and outfits designed by them.

Talking of previous collaborations, Garena has had successful partnerships with some pop culture names like Money Heist, Assassin Creed, Street Fighter, Venom, One Punch Man, Attack on Titan. This goes alongside several other famous global stars like KSHMR, Alok, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

All of them have contributed to a wonderful gaming experience with many collectibles. The BTS collaboration is expected to keep players hooked to the game in the coming weeks.

For the time being, all they can do is wait for the official announcement.

