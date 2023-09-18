Free Fire’s latest collaboration features Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, a widely celebrated and successful Japanese manga series. According to the announcement, the partnership will drop in the battle royale title on September 26, 2023. A fresh set of leaks has surfaced online, shedding light on the exciting event calendar that has fuelled the community’s excitement.

If these leaks are accurate, players will witness numerous Demon Slayer collaboration events kicking off at the end of this month, promising tons of activities until the end of October 2023.

Free Fire x Demon Slayer collaboration event calendar leaked

SmartClown shared the leaks of the Free Fire x Demon Slayer collaboration event calendar through a video, which also speculated on the upcoming themed items. His notoriety for sharing details of upcoming content lends credence to his recent leaks about the partnership.

According to him, the following events might be available as part of the Demon Slayer collaboration.

Special Interface (Bundle Tengen) – September 26 to October 22

Tanjiro Avatar – September 26 to October 1

Tanjiro Style Banner – September 26 to October 1

Jeep-Zenitsu Style – October 9 to October 15

Pan – Giyu Style – October 4 to October 10

Misi Bermain – October 14 and 15

Gloo Wall – Tanjiro Style – October 16 to October 23

Haganezuka Mask – October 18 to October 22

Remember that these are still leaks, and the same set of events and corresponding rewards may not be available on all Free Fire servers. The developers often alter these for particular regions.

Free Fire x Demon Slayer collectibles leaked

Leaks of the Demon Slayer-themed items have been circulating following the release of the OB41 update. According to the details, the following items might be up for grabs in the coming days:

Tanjiro Avatar

Tanjiro Banner

Jeep – Zenitsu Style

Pan – Giyu Style

Gloo Wall – Tanjiro Style

Haganezuka Mask

Tengen’s Bundle (includes headpiece, face paint, top, pants, and shoes)

Like the calendar, take these leaks with a pinch of salt, as Garena is yet to release an official confirmation. It is safe to assume that most collaboration cosmetics in events require the expenditure of diamonds, but the developers may hand out a few for free.

