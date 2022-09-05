New AN94 Evo gun skin in Free Fire leaked

Leaks about the upcoming Evo gun skin in Free Fire have recently come to light, further creating a buzz in the entire community. As per the available information, the gun skin is called AN94 – Evil Howler and features an exclusive emote called Howler's Rage. These leaks were echoed across multiple sources, further providing credibility to them.

Evo gun skins are some of the most desired cosmetics in the battle royale game. The ability to upgrade them to improve their appearance, boost their attributes, and even unlock an emote contributes to their distinctiveness, further attracting the users.

As a result, interest is continuously drawn to these Evo gun skins, with many eager to collect all of them. However, the only drawback to these skins is that gamers need to spend more diamonds on upgrading them rather than acquiring them.

New Free Fire Evo, AN94 Evil Howler gun skin leaked

The leaks of the upcoming AN94 – Evil Howler in Free Fire MAX have come from Smart Clown and other data miners and leakers. These users are notorious for providing gamers with details of upcoming updates, content, and collaborations ahead of their commencement in the game.

Similar to any other Evo gun skin, this one will also feature special kill, firing, and hit effects alongside a special kill announcement.

Users will need thousands of special tokens to level it up all the way to level 8, which will unlock all the perks, including the emote and ability. While the attributes of this skin have not yet been revealed, it is expected to be in line with the other options in its category.

While data miners have not shed light on the gun's release date in Free Fire, it is reasonable to presume that it will be released with the next update as the current version will come to an end very soon.

Moreover, based on the launch of other Evo gun skins, this one is also likely to be released as part of the Faded Wheel. Here, gamers can obtain it alongside seven other items at a pre-determined cost.

The leaks around other Evo gun skins, including the upcoming SCAR Evo gun skins, have also surfaced. While the gun's textures haven't been revealed, details around its attributes and VFX are available in the game. At the highest level, the skin is expected to boost damage and rate of fire while sacrificing reload speed.

The game already has a large assortment of these upgradeable gun skins, and the developers are likely to introduce more of these in the upcoming patch.

All these leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt as Garena is yet to announce or confirm the release of the gun skins mentioned above. It remains to be seen when the developers will release these skins into the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to these government-imposed restrictions, players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. At the same time, users may expect the same Evo gun skin to be incorporated into the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

