New Free Fire Evo AC80 gun skin leaked

Free Fire and its MAX variant boast massive popularity across the globe. However, the engaging Battle Royale mode is not the only reason behind the fame Garena-backed survival shooters have amassed over time. The unique in-game collectibles have also contributed to the popularity of both FF and FF MAX.

Developers have consistently introduced new cosmetics in the game with patch updates, events, and regular optimizations. Similarly, new leaks are suggesting the introduction of a new Evo gun skin for the popular marksman rifle AC80. The Evo gun skin will be named AC80 - Scorpio Bane, but its release date is yet to be leaked.

Fans can expect the launch of new Evo AC80 gun skin in Free Fire after OB38 update

The release date of the Scorpio Bane AC80 is unknown at the moment, but one can expect it to arrive in the game after the launch of the OB38 patch update of FF and FF MAX. Being an Evo gun skin, AC80 - Scorpio Bane will be upgradable up to seven levels in terms of effects, design, and attributes.

Hence, fans will have to wait until January 2023 for confirmation regarding the release of the Scorpio Bane AC80 in the Garena-backed Battle Royale shooter game. This is important as the OB38 version is expected to roll out around January 11, 2022, i.e., the end date of Free Fire's Clash Squad Ranked Season 16.

AC80 - Scorpio Bane will have the following in-game description:

"This one's a stinger."

It will be a dark-colored gun skin with Turquoise colored special effects of smoke and dust fuming around its body. The Scorpio Bane AC80 will have the following five privileges, which players will be able to unlock after leveling up the base gun skin through Evo gun upgrades (specific Evo gun tokens for Scorpio Bane skin):

New look

Kill effect

Hit effect

Firing effects

Kill announcement

Besides the upgrades and design of the rumored Evo gun skin in Free Fire, It will most probably be a part of the upcoming Faded Wheel after the OB38 update's release. Thus, one will be able to acquire it by spending at most 1082 (for all eight spins) diamonds on spinning in Faded Wheel.

However, one must note that Garena has not confirmed anything, and all of the features are mere leaks and rumors. Therefore, players must wait for a few days or weeks to get confirmation from the publishers regarding the launch of the upcoming Evo gun skin in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

