When will Free Fire OB38 Advance Server be released and how to generate Activation Code?

The final update of 2022 for Free Fire and its MAX variant rolled out on November 16, 2022. The OB37 patch brought plenty of exciting additions to the game alongside several optimizations, and Garena teased the majority of the content via the Advance Server in the first two weeks of November 2022.

January 2023 will bring the next patch, i.e., OB38, for Free Fire and FF MAX. Although there is still plenty of time for the release and officials haven't made any announcements, OB38 could arrive around January 11, 2022, i.e., the last day of CS-Ranked S16. Similarly, the OB38 Advance Server could arrive around the New Year.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the expected release of the OB38 Advance Server and retrieval of the Activation Code.

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server: Testing phase to start around New Year as players will need an Activation Code

While it's still too early to talk about the release of the OB38 update, one can still expect the launch of its Advance Server around New Year. The launch could happen during the last few days of December 2022 or the first week of January 2023, as OB38 is expected to roll out near January 11, 2022.

However, like every edition of Free Fire Advance Server, users will need to use an Activation Code (unique and generated for a limited number of users) to access the unreleased OB38 content via the modified APK client. Readers can find the retrieval procedure for the Activation Code of the OB38 Advance Server:

Step 1: Use any web browser on your device to open the official website using the link given here: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/.

Step 2: You can choose either Facebook or Google as your login platform on the Advance Server website.

The alternative you choose must be linked to your Free Fire or FF MAX game account. Otherwise, you will need to create a specific account or bind your Guest ID to either Gmail or FB to authenticate login on the Advance Server website.

Step 3: On the next page, fill in your active email ID and submit the same by pressing the confirm button.

Step 4: The website will redirect you to the download page, where the Advance Server APK link and Activation Code will appear.

You can use the link to download the APK and copy the Activation Code.

Step 5: Install the APK client for the Advance Server and complete the setup of the app. Ensure to use the copied Activation Code to unlock access to the modified Free Fire APK client.

You can also use an Android emulator like BlueStacks, MEmu, or NoxPlayer to install the Advance Server APK on your PC or laptop and play the game without hassle.

