New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel leaked (April 2023)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is widely known for rolling out frequent updates for the game with new content that includes new events, characters, weapons, cosmetics, utilities, and so much more. Additionally, players can also take part in Luck Royale and other mini-games to earn free rewards. Faded Wheel is an example of a popular Luck Royale event that grants exclusive rewards.

Recently, a few leaks from data miners have revealed that the event will be back soon and fans who are looking forward to it can be ready to partake in it when it goes live.

A deep dive into Free Fire MAX's new leak and respective rewards

One of the most popular data miners, "VIP Clown," recently published a video that gave some insights on the duration of the event and the items that will be included for players to earn. According to the miner, the event will most likely commence on April 14, 2023, and conclude on April 20, 2023.

Coming to the event’s exclusive rewards, players will receive the Riptide Vanguard Bundle along with some common rewards such as gun skins, cube fragments, loot crates, vouchers, and more. However, like any Luck Royale event, players will have to spend a good chunk of diamonds to get them successfully.

Out of ten total rewards, players will have to remove two items at the beginning, leaving eight rewards up for grabs. After this, nine diamonds will be required to make the first spin.

The requirement for subsequent spins will increase exponentially, leading up to approximately 1100 diamonds that players will have to top-up into their accounts to get all eight rewards. Free Fire MAX players can participate in the Faded Wheel event by following the below steps:

Step 1 - Launch the game and log into your account.

Step 2 - Head over to the Luck Royale section in the top-left corner of the game's main menu.

Step 3 - Look for the Faded Wheel option that can be found among other options such as Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, Gold Royale, and Glitch Ascension.

Step 4 - Click on the Faded Wheel event, follow the instructions, and participate by spending diamonds.

Additional events are on the horizon that can be explored as Garena has been consistently updating Free Fire MAX to give players the best gaming experience and opportunities to earn several rewards that help in progression.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

